Build With Hemp Ltd. Joins SYNLawn's Global Distributor Network to Offer Sustainable Artificial Turf

Hosting an Invitational Event on 12-13 September

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Build With Hemp Ltd., a London-based manufacturer and retailer of natural building materials, announced a strategic partnership with SYNLawn, a global manufacturer and innovator of bio-based artificial grass. As an official distributor of SYNLawn's premium line of synthetic turf and surfacing products, the company will be known as SYNLawn UK.

"We look forward to providing the UK's construction and landscaping sectors with SYNLawn's innovative products that align with modern environmental standards," said Michael Walker, CEO of Build With Hemp Ltd. "While the superior quality of SYNLawn's products initially caught our attention, it was their deep commitment to environmental sustainability as well as their dedication to producing the most eco-conscious products in the industry that made our decision easy."

SYNLawn UK will seamlessly integrate into a robust network of distributors, contractors, home builders, and major construction firms across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. This collaboration ensures that SYNLawn's products will be readily available to support new and existing residential and commercial projects throughout the UK.

Environmental sustainability is a primary initiative for SYNLawn. Products for commercial and residential installations are manufactured using bio-based ingredients (i.e., soy and sugarcane) and consumer-conscious additives.

"We're thrilled to partner with Michael and his team to bring our cutting-edge and eco-friendly products to the United Kingdom," said George Neagle, president of SYNLawn Global. "This new collaboration marks a significant milestone in our global growth journey, further reinforcing our position as a worldwide leader in sustainable landscaping solutions."

SYNLawn UK will host an invitational event on 12-13 September to celebrate the new partnership and introduce SYNLawn's products to the UK's construction and building industry. The two-day event will be held at The Grove Luxury Hotel and Spa located at Chandler's Cross, Hertfordshire WD3 4TG.

Learn more about SYNLawn UK at www.synlawn.co.uk. Call (+44) 01344289223 to schedule an appointment for an in-person consultation.

ABOUT SYNLawn®

For more than 20 years, SYNLawn® has led the industry as the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass and synthetic surfacing in North America. As part of the Sport Group Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's turnkey network of over 120 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives, such as antimicrobials, to meet customers' wide range of needs. SYNLawn has installed over 150 million square feet of U.S. soy-backed grass across 300,000 installations in the United States of America and over 20 other countries since 2008. SYNLawn added more soy than ever to its products in 2021, which increased its use of U.S. soy by 10%. For more information, visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

Contact Information

Mackenzie Smith

mackenzie@labearcommunications.com

574-524-5916

SOURCE: SYNLawn

View the original press release on newswire.com.