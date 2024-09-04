Rabot Charge, a German renewable energy supplier, says the average spot electricity price in August rose slightly from July to €0. 082 ($0. 09)/kWh. The increase was due to a slightly below-average share of renewable sources in grid electricity. From pv magazine Germany German spot market electricity prices fluctuated significantly in August, according to Rabot Charge. Prices ranged from €0. 30/kWh to -€0. 06/kWh, with negative prices for 68 hours. The German renewable energy supplier said that the average electricity price for August was €0. 082/kWh, up from €0. 0677 in July. The most expensive ...

