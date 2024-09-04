ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

ZIGUP plc

("ZIGUP" or the "Company")

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR CONNECTED PERSONS

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR').

The Company announces that the nil cost award of options over ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in the Company made to Jorge Alarcon Alejandre under the Company's 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan vested on 27 March 2020 and 9 August 2024 respectively. On 30 August 2024, the PDMR exercised the following Awards and sold the following ordinary shares.

Awards Exercised Shares sold Shares retained 49,788 (2021 EPSP Award) 22,948 26,840 16,847 (2019 EPSP Award) 7,766 9,081

Details of the full notification by the Company is set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jorge Alarcon Alejandre (PDMR) 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director, Northgate Espana b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares of £0.50 pence each made under the ZIGUP PLC 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan which vested on 9 August 2024 d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 49,788 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price 49,788 Nil f) Date of the transaction 30 August 2024 g) Place of the transaction Outside of a Trading Venue

Transaction 2 a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares made under the ZIGUP plc 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan to cover personal tax and social security obligations arising from the vesting of the Award. The balance of shares, being 26,840, were transferred to his nominee account with no change in beneficial ownership. d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £4.02 22,948 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price 22,948 £4.02 f) Date of the transaction 30 August 2024 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jorge Alarcon Alejandre (PDMR) 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director, Northgate Espana b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares of £0.50 pence each made under the ZIGUP PLC 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan which vested on 27 March 2020 d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 16,847 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price 16,847 Nil f) Date of the transaction 30 August 2024 g) Place of the transaction Outside of a Trading Venue