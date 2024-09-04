Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024

WKN: A0YAV3 | ISIN: GB00B41H7391
Frankfurt
04.09.24
08:16 Uhr
4,560 Euro
-0,260
-5,39 %
PR Newswire
04.09.2024 11:42 Uhr
ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

ZIGUP plc

("ZIGUP" or the "Company")

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR CONNECTED PERSONS

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR').

The Company announces that the nil cost award of options over ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in the Company made to Jorge Alarcon Alejandre under the Company's 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan vested on 27 March 2020 and 9 August 2024 respectively. On 30 August 2024, the PDMR exercised the following Awards and sold the following ordinary shares.

Awards Exercised

Shares sold

Shares retained

49,788 (2021 EPSP Award)

22,948

26,840

16,847 (2019 EPSP Award)

7,766

9,081

Details of the full notification by the Company is set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jorge Alarcon Alejandre (PDMR)

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Managing Director, Northgate Espana

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares of £0.50 pence each made under the ZIGUP PLC 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan which vested on 9 August 2024

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

49,788

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

49,788

Nil

f)

Date of the transaction

30 August 2024

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a Trading Venue

Transaction 2

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares made under the ZIGUP plc 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan to cover personal tax and social security obligations arising from the vesting of the Award.

The balance of shares, being 26,840, were transferred to his nominee account with no change in beneficial ownership.

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.02

22,948

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

22,948

£4.02

f)

Date of the transaction

30 August 2024

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© 2024 PR Newswire
