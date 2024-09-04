



Auckland, New Zealand, Sept 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The highly anticipated CISO New Zealand conference is set to take place on 19-20 November 2023 at the Grand Millennium Auckland. This premier event will gather leading decision-makers and industry influencers from top organisations to explore cutting-edge cybersecurity strategies and trends. CISO New Zealand will focus on critical topics shaping the future of information security, including:- Cybersecurity intelligence- Governance and risk management- Incident identification and response- Secure adoption and utilisation of AIThe two-day conference offers attendees unparalleled opportunities to enhance their security practices, network with peers, and gain insights from New Zealand's top InfoSec leaders. Participants will engage in in-depth discussions and learn from industry experts, ensuring they stay ahead in the rapidly evolving world of cybersecurity."We're thrilled to bring together the brightest minds in cybersecurity for CISO New Zealand," said Corinium Global Intelligence's Michelle Ribeiro, Conference Director. "This event is crucial for professionals looking to strengthen their security strategies and connect with the best in the field."Interested participants can register now at https://bit.ly/3XuviTB. A special discount code, CISOPAR500, is available for a limited time, offering $500 off the standard registration rate. For more information about CISO New Zealand, please visit CISO New Zealand 2024 - Home (coriniumintelligence.com).About Corinium IntelligenceCorinium Intelligence is a global leader in providing conferences, events, and content to the information and technology industries. With a focus on fostering collaboration and innovation, Corinium Intelligence brings together industry leaders to share insights, best practices, and strategies for success.For more information, please contact:Moira UngerleiderMarketing Managermoira.ungerleider@coriniumgroup.comSource: Corinium