Scientists in South Africa have conducted full-scale research on the effect of wind load on PV panel mounting rails for more than 100 days. Compared to standard design codes, they found lower combined wind load coefficients. Maximum loads occurred for an easterly wind direction. A group of researchers from South Africa has conducted a full-scale field measurement of the wind load effects on the mounting rail of a PV single-axis tracker. The data was collected over 109 days in the South African province of Western Cape over two instrumented PV module mounting rails. Actual results were also compared ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...