The solar energy industry continues to innovate, striving to improve the efficiency and reliability of photovoltaic systems. One of the most promising advancements is the development of bifacial modules combined with tracking systems. These technologies aim to capture more sunlight and convert it into electricity, making solar energy more effective and affordable. IEA PVPS Task 13 is at the forefront of this innovation, working to enhance the performance and reliability of PV systems. This article explores the concept of bifacial tracking, its advantages, challenges, market developments, and the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...