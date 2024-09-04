This strategic acquisition bolsters Antenna's global capabilities and signals its continued commitment to partnering with global organizations to tell their climate, sustainability, and technology transformation stories

Antenna Group announced today the acquisition of Rubikon PR, a leading Czech public relations and marketing firm. This move marks a significant expansion of Antenna Group's European operations and reinforces its commitment to driving positive global change through innovative communication strategies.

Founded in 2012, Rubikon is known for its expertise in social impact, fintech, real estate, technology, and the industrial sector. By seamlessly integrating Rubikon into its global operations, Antenna is both expanding its global footprint and enhancing its ability to deliver creative, data-driven solutions at scale. This strategic integration will provide Rubikon's impressive client roster including Too Good To Go, Freedom Finance, and SkyShowtime with access to Antenna Group's full-stack digital marketing, communications, and public affairs services, as well as its deep domain expertise, and award-winning creative talent.

The synergy created by this union is particularly timely given the Czech Republic's burgeoning climate tech sector. Consumer-friendly regulations in the Czech Republic have made it easier for homeowners to install rooftop solar, and the utility-scale solar industry is in its early stages of development. With a 236% increase in installed PV capacity in 2023, the Central and Eastern European (CEE) region and the European Union present exciting opportunities for sustainable growth and innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rubikon into the Antenna Group family," said Keith Zakheim, CEO of Antenna Group, "The acquisition is a significant milestone for Antenna as it further strengthens our ability to partner with global companies that are fostering innovation, driving sustainable growth across the planet and making a meaningful impact at scale. This union is not just an expansion of our geographical footprint; but, it amplifies our ability to craft impactful narratives that resonate across borders. This partnership embodies our commitment to fostering a more sustainable future through the power of storytelling, creativity, and technology. Together, we're poised to break new ground, connecting brands with audiences across borders and driving positive change in an increasingly interconnected world."

Šimon Rákosník, EVP of CEE Region, added, "Joining Antenna Group opens up a world of possibilities for our clients and our team. We're excited to combine our local insights with Antenna's global expertise, particularly in areas like cleantech and sustainable technologies. Together, we're poised to create communication strategies that drive business success and contribute to solving some of the world's most pressing challenges."

This acquisition, following its recent expansion into London, underscores Antenna Group's dedication to building a truly global, integrated network that can meet clients' evolving needs in an increasingly complex marketplace. By combining Rubikon's regional expertise with its worldwide resources, Antenna is building a powerhouse capable of delivering unparalleled value and driving positive change across North America, Europe, and beyond.

