PR Newswire
04.09.2024 12:06 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lakeside Software, Inc.: Lakeside Software Named a Leader in First-Ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Tools

BOSTON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software, the leading IT data intelligence company, has been named a Leader in the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Tools. The Magic Quadrant evaluated 16 vendors and recognized as a Leader based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

Lakeside Software logo

"Demand for objective digital employee experience (DEX) measurement and improvement is rising, as organizations recognize its impact on overall employee experience (EX). IT departments face a critical choice: stick to traditional operations and risk entering the commoditization zone, or pivot to enhancing technology value and experience. DEX is the key factor in making this decision and charting the future path," states the report.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools evaluates vendors on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. According to Gartner, vendors recognized as Leaders "exhibit strong execution and vision scores and exemplify the functionality required for IT organizations to continuously evaluate and improve DEX. Leaders have the broadest set of capabilities, strongest roadmaps, a larger installed base and cover the most geographic regions and industries."

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader by Gartner in the DEX category," said David Keil, CEO of Lakeside Software. "Lakeside's innovations in DEX empower enterprises with solutions that prioritize seamless user experiences and robust data quality. By ensuring that our analytics and insights are built on accurate, well-structured data, we enable businesses to derive actionable insights, make data-driven decisions, and see measurable returns."

Recently, Lakeside has been This recognition, along with being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: End-User Experience Management, Q3 2024 report and The Technology Company of the Year
To download the full report, click here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools, Dan Wilson, Tom Cipolla, Stuart Downes, Autumn Stanish, Lina Al Dana, 26 August 2024

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Lakeside Software
Lakeside Software is how organizations with large, complex IT environments can finally get visibility across their entire digital estate and see how to do more with less. For far too long, IT teams have struggled to see what's going on in their dark estate - where costly inefficiencies, poor employee experiences, and unresolved problems hide. Only Lakeside lets you give everyone a better view, so they can see the hidden issues, see the smartest fixes, and see the biggest savings. That's why so many of the world's leading global brands rely on Lakeside. And it's how our customers see an average ROI of more than 250%. Learn how you can get a better view at www.lakesidesoftware.com Give everyone a better view.

Lakeside Software and SysTrack are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of Lakeside Software, LLC in the United States, and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Contact: Bridget Bell, media.enquiries@lakesidesoftware.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1476607/Lakeside_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lakeside-software-named-a-leader-in-first-ever-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-digital-employee-experience-dex-management-tools-302236186.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
