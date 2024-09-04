BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 3 September 2024 were:

686.54p Capital only

696.96p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 50,000 Ordinary shares on 3rd September 2024, the Company has 90,171,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 13,038,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.