Punta Pacifica Realty: MOVA by B&B Italia Brings Italian Chic to Hot Panama City Neighborhood

New residential development with interiors by famed designer B & B Italia will be part of a "superblock," bringing a new urban lifestyle to Panama's capital.

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Punta Pacifica Realty (PPR) has launched sales in MOVA by B&B Italia, a new development introducing an Italian twist to luxury urban living in the heart of Panama City's financial district.

Architectural Elegance of MOVA by B&B Italia

The MOVA complex in downtown Panama City showcases a modern architectural design with curved facades, lush terrace gardens, and an elegant white and gray color scheme, encapsulating the essence of luxury urban living.





MOVA will offer 285 high-end condominiums in a three-building complex that seamlessly blends residential, commercial and hospitality experiences. Designed around nature, wellness, connectivity, and sustainability, MOVA's interiors were created by B&B Italia, the Italian firm known for its iconic contemporary designs.

"MOVA by B&B Italia is something completely new for the market," says Punta Pacifica Realty CEO Duncan McGowan. "It is creating a unique urban experience, in a thriving location in downtown Panama City."

MOVA will be part of a new "superblock," designed to promote walkability and social interaction. Part of Obarrio, the capital's fast-growing financial hub, the development is located across the street from the site of a new headquarters under development by the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF), which is earning praise for a sustainable design that emphasizes the creation of public spaces.

MOVA by B & B Italia will provide an array of amenities appropriate for the financial district setting, blending business, social, and comfort amenities to support an international clientele. The complex will include co-working and collaboration areas, a rooftop "sky pool," a bowling alley, a full spa, a spa for pets, and a cinema on a long list of amenities.

"MOVA brings the type of urban living you find in only the modern buildings in the world's top cities," says PPR Managing Director Jeff Barton. "It brings out the best in what it means to live in the city."

The Panama luxury real estate market continues to buck global trends, with sales and rental prices increasing in many of the top buildings. In recent years, several new projects have been launched, reflecting confidence from the international building and finance communities.

"We are already seeing a lot of interest in MOVA from investors, who recognize the strength of the market," Barton says. "Panama's economy continues to grow, providing a steady flow of high-level executives and their families into the Panama property market."

MOVA is the latest development by Pacific Developers, a company with 20 years of building in Panama, including the Grand Tower in Punta Pacifica. The building design combines the expertise of Panama's most renowned firms, George Moreno & Partners along with Mallol Architects, which also won a competition to design the CAF headquarters.

Punta Pacifica Realty is Panama City's largest sales, rental, and property management firm. For more information on MOVA by B&B Italia, the firm can be reached at sales@puntapacificarealty.com or www.puntapacificarealty.com.

