The Faith Center Announces Rocket Leadership Conference 2024: 3 Days of Praise, Worship, and Insight from Top Faith Leaders

The Faith Center is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Rocket Leadership Conference 2024, set to take place from September 11-13, 2024, at The Faith Center in Tucker, GA. This dynamic conference is designed to ignite and inspire pastors and church leaders, equipping them with the tools and insights needed to elevate their ministries to new heights.

Event Highlights:

Host: Pastor Vincent Campbell, the visionary leader and founder of The Faith Center , will be hosting the conference. Over 16 years in ministry, Pastor Campbell has grown his church from six members to more than 3,600 active members through his powerful teaching and community benevolence initiatives.

Special Guest Speakers: The conference will feature an impressive lineup of renowned speakers, including World Renowned Motivational Speaker, Eric Thomas. and Pastor Mark Moore . Additional guest speakers will include seasoned pastors and church leaders who have made significant contributions to their communities.

Workshops and Sessions: Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in interactive workshops and breakout sessions that provide hands-on experiences and step-by-step processes to propel their ministries forward. Topics will include creative approaches to worship, effective community engagement, and operational excellence.

VIP Experience: VIP ticket holders will enjoy an exclusive closed coaching session with Pastor Campbell, offering a deeper dive into the strategies and principles that have driven his success.

Community and Networking: The conference will also serve as a platform for pastors and church leaders to network, share experiences, and build lasting relationships with like-minded individuals dedicated to making a positive impact.

Event Details:

Dates: September 11-13, 2024

Location: The Faith Center, 4600 N Royal Atlanta Drive, Tucker, GA 30084

Registration: Tickets are available for VIP Admission, Group VIP Admission, General Admission, Group General Admission, and Virtual Admission.

For pricing and to register, visit Faith Center Rocket Leadership Conference .

About The Faith Center:

The Faith Center, founded by Pastor Vincent Campbell and his wife, Felicia "Lady C" Campbell, is committed to positively impacting the community through acts of kindness, powerful teaching, and sharing the principles of faith. The Rocket Leadership Conference is an extension of this mission, designed to empower church leaders to achieve greater heights in their ministries.

For more information about the Rocket Leadership Conference 2024, please visit Faith Center Rocket Leadership Conference or contact us at rocket@faithcenterinc.org .

Media Contact

Organization: The Faith Center

Contact Person Name: Courtney Haywood

Website: https://faithcenterinc.org/rocket/

Email: pr@faithcenterinc.org

City: Atlanta

State: GA

Country: United States

SOURCE: The Faith Center

