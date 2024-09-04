Summary: HubCom, a leading IT service provider, has been awarded a 2024 Global Recognition Award for its innovative solutions, 20 percent revenue growth, and successful partnerships with industry giants like Amazon and IBM. This accolade highlights HubCom's commitment to excellence and impact on the IT industry.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2024) - HubCom, a leading enterprise IT service provider headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, has been honored with a 2024 Global Recognition Award. This prestigious award acknowledges the company's exceptional contributions to the IT industry, particularly its innovative solutions and steady revenue growth.

Established in 2016, HubCom has consistently demonstrated its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions. The company's ability to service Fortune 500 companies such as BMW, Costco, Paccar, and Citadel has set it apart as a significant player in the IT sector. In 2023, HubCom achieved an impressive 20 percent revenue growth, further solidifying its position in the market.

Innovative Solutions and Proprietary Products

HubCom's success is measured by its financial performance and the significant impact of its proprietary products. The company has developed advanced facial recognition and activity recognition AI-based applications that have garnered considerable industry attention and praise. These products exemplify HubCom's dedication to innovation and its ability to create solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.

Omair Rehman, CEO of HubCom, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "This award proves our team's hard work and dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology. Our focus has always been on providing our clients with the best possible solutions to help them stay ahead in a competitive landscape."

Strategic Partnerships and Client-Centric Approach

HubCom's partnership with industry giants such as Amazon, Google, IBM, and Microsoft further enhances its capability to deliver state-of-the-art technology services. The company's services include specialized technologies and software development for open-source tools and applications designed to help businesses reshape and modernize their infrastructure.

Since its inception, HubCom has had a client base of 30 to 50 customers, proving its ability to scale and adapt to the needs of diverse industries. The company's solutions are tailored to maximize business value in quality, cost, and speed, ensuring clients receive top-tier service and support.

Recognition and Future Outlook

Alex Sterling, a spokesperson for the Global Recognition Awards, commented on HubCom's achievement: "HubCom's innovative approach and consistent growth are exactly what we look for in our award recipients. The company's ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions while maintaining strong revenue growth is proof of its leadership and vision."

As the IT industry evolves, HubCom remains a leader in technological advancements. The company's inclusive and diverse workforce, combined with intelligent technology, positions it as a leader in the field, ready to meet the challenges of the post-digital age.

HubCom's recognition by the Global Recognition Awards is a significant milestone in the company's journey. It reflects the company's past achievements and potential for future success as it continues innovating and delivering value to its clients.

Winning a 2024 Global Recognition Award testifies to the company's sustained growth and innovative prowess. As it continues to partner with leading global technology firms, HubCom is well-positioned to drive further success and redefine the standards within the IT industry. The company's steadfast dedication to excellence ensures that it will remain a formidable force in the ever-evolving technological landscape.

About Global Recognition Awards

Global Recognition Awards is an international organization that recognizes exceptional companies and individuals who have significantly contributed to their industry. It is dedicated to celebrating achievements that profoundly impact business and technology.

