Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Deutsches Analystenhaus sieht bei dieser Aktie fast +100 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.09.2024 13:06 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R.J. O'Brien & Associates: Amber Wright, R.J. O'Brien Global Head of Fixed Income, to Assume Additional Role of Head of EMEA Sales

CHICAGO and DUBAI, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, today announced the promotion of Amber Wright, Managing Director and Global Head of Fixed Income, to the additional role of Head of EMEA Sales. Along with her current responsibilities for the firm's interest rate initiatives globally, Wright has assumed leadership of sales in the firm's Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region.

R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO) is the oldest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States.

Based in Dubai after serving for several years out of RJO's London office, Wright is overseeing brokers and recruiting new sales professionals for the firm's London, Dubai and Paris offices. She reports to RJO President and Chief Sales Officer Daniel Staniford.

Staniford said: "Amber does a fabulous job in every role she assumes, and we know she will help us further grow the organization as she assumes these new responsibilities. She's had a tremendous impact on our growing fixed income offering, and we're looking forward to benefiting from her leadership in building out our EMEA sales team.

Wright said: "I am truly honored and excited to step into the role of EMEA Head of Sales for R.J. O'Brien while continuing my responsibilities as Global Head of Fixed Income. This dual role presents a unique opportunity to drive our regional sales strategies across all asset classes, whilst we further enhance the success we've achieved in our Rates business. I am excited to leverage our EMEA team's expertise, build on our strong foundation and explore new growth opportunities across both domains. Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners." Wright began her RJO career trajectory in July 2019 as Director, Global Sales, and she was named Senior Director in early 2021. She was promoted to Executive Director, Global Head of Fixed Income and E-Trading Sales in January 2022 and to Managing Director in July 2023. Wright won the "Crystal Ladder" award at the 2022 Markets Media European Women in Finance Awards.

Prior to RJO, Wright spent two years at Capula Investment Management LLP, a global London-based fixed income specialist hedge fund she joined to establish a new systematic trading team, playing a leading role in the development and execution of a model-driven trading and algorithmic execution capability. She began her career at Barclays Investment Bank as a futures and options broker, developing a specialty in U.S. treasury basis and relative value strategies.

Wright earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from the University of Liverpool.

About R.J. O'Brien & Associates

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the oldest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, serving more than 80,000 institutional, commercial and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of approximately 300 introducing brokers (IBs). RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of IBs, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide. RJO received the FOW International Award for Non-Bank FCM of the Year for five consecutive years, and the firm and its UK affiliate have earned eight honors from the HFM Global publications in recent years.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/363183/4887356/r_j__obrien___associates_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amber-wright-rj-obrien-global-head-of-fixed-income-to-assume-additional-role-of-head-of-emea-sales-302236252.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.