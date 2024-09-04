Grenada's Public Utilities Regulatory Commission is seeking expressions of interest for 15. 1 MW of solar at Maurice Bishop International Airport. The project may also include a 10. 6 MW/21. 2 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). The deadline for submissions is Sept. 20. Grenada's Public Utilities Regulatory Commission is requesting expressions of interest from independent power producers for a 15. 1 MW solar project at Maurice Bishop International Airport. The project will be either a 15. 1 MW solar plant or a 15. 1 MW solar array with a 10. 6 MW/21. 2 MWh BESS. If built, the solar array ...

