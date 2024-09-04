Blusky Carbon Inc.: BluSky Carbon Announces DTC Eligibility for U.S. Trading

OLD SAYBROOK, CT and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 /BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE:BSKY)(OTCQB:BSKCF)(FRA:QE4) (WKN A401NM) ("BluSky" or the "Company"), an innovative entry into the carbon removal clean technology sector, advises that pursuant to its previous announcement concerning the listing of its common shares on the US-based OTCQB Market (News Release - August 29), the Company is pleased to announce its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. The Company's common shares are quoted on the OTCQB Market under the symbol "BSKCF."

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

In addition to trading in the United States on the OTC Markets, the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "BSKY" and on the Frankfurt exchange (FWB) under the symbol "QE4."

Company CEO Will Hessert notes, "Today's news is an important milestone as it significantly extends our market presence. DTC eligibility will deliver a more efficient method for the clearing and settlement of our common shares for U.S. investors."

About BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE: BSKY) (OTCQB: BSKCF) (FWB: QE4 /WKN: A401NM)

BluSky is a renewable energy company that is in the business of putting Carbon back into the ground - where it belongs! The Company converts organic and industrial waste into biochar, renewable power and carbonate rocks, as well as the development and sale of carbon capture technology. BluSky's primary objectives are to (1) construct carbon removal equipment; (2) sell the biochar produced by the carbon removal equipment; and (3) sell carbon credits ?generated from the production of biochar. The Company's business model is based on the growing need for carbon neutrality and demand to reduce CO2 emissions.

BluSky Carbon is publicly listed in Canada on the CSE with the trading symbol BSKY, on the OTCQB as BSKCF, and in Frankfurt., Germany (FWB) with the identifier QE4. BluSky's public filings and related documents are available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about the Company, please visit https://bluskycarbon.com/, watch our video, and sign up to receive news alerts or join us on social media at Facebook, X (formerly twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn.

