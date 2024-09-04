The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Appointment of New Director

4 September 2024

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Appointment of New Director

The Board of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Tankard as an independent non-executive director of the Company, with effect from 3 September 2024. Mrs Tankard has been appointed as the Audit Committee Chair-elect and is expected to succeed the current Audit Committee Chair, Julia Le Blan, after Mrs Le Blan retires at the Company's next annual general meeting in July 2025.

Mrs Tankard is a non-executive director and chair of the audit committee of F&C Investment Trust PLC. She has 30 years of varied finance experience and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. She is a director of Fincom Advisory Limited providing commercial advice to businesses, having previously been the Chief Financial Officer and a Board member of the Port of London where, as well as finance, she was responsible for risk, procurement, legal and information technology. She was also a trustee of a defined benefit pension scheme for six years, working with investment advisors, the scheme actuary and pensions advisory committee. She sits on the Industrial Development Advisory Board and previously chaired the audit committee of Leeds & York NHS Foundation Trust, prior to which she held various senior positions at BT plc.

The Chair of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC, Roger Yates, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Julie Tankard to our Board. With her extensive and varied experience in finance, she will bring valuable insights to the Board and the Audit Committee, where her leadership will be instrumental in guiding our financial oversight and governance."

Mrs Tankard has also been appointed to the Company's Audit Committee, Management Engagement Committee, Nominations Committee and Valuation Committee with effect from 3 September 2024. Her appointment will be proposed to shareholders for election at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in July 2025.

There is no further information to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R(2) to (6).

