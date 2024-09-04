Revelate Recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Data Management, 2024

Revelate named as a Sample Vendor for Data Product and Data Marketplaces and Exchanges Technologies

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Revelate, the global leader in external and internal data marketplace platforms for secure data sharing, proudly announces its recognition in the Gartner® Hype Cycle for Data Management, 2024 report. Recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Data Product and Data Marketplaces and Exchanges technologies.

Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities. We believe that Revelate's inclusion underscores its pivotal role in advancing data management solutions, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation.

We are proud to be recognized as a Sample Vendor for the 2nd time in the Hype Cycle for Data Management report. We were also recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Hype Cycle for Data and Analytics Programs and Practices, 2023 report.

"In our view, this acknowledgment validates our dedication to providing cutting-edge data management solutions that empower organizations to harness the full potential of their data," said Marc-Andre Hetu, co-founder and general manager at Revelate. "We are committed to continuing our innovation journey, helping businesses navigate the complexities of the data landscape and drive meaningful outcomes."

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Data Management, 2024, By Aaron Rosenbaum, 8 July 2024.

GARTNER and Hype Cycle are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Revelate

Revelate is the leading global provider of data marketplace platforms for secure and agnostic internal and external data sharing, as well as externally facing data stores. Revelate addresses the global challenge of managing massive amounts of accumulated data - which is often scattered, unstandardized, and difficult to access. This disorganization leads to lost productivity, missed insights, and unseen revenue opportunities. Revelate's solutions provide a fully automated, sovereign cloud-based platform that enables any firm to easily distribute their data.

Supported by leading investors such as Illuminate Financial, Anges Quebec, Anges Quebec Capital, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Investissement Québec, CME Ventures, and Databricks Ventures, Revelate's talented team of software engineers, product specialists, customer success experts, and sales and marketing professionals are dedicated to solving data management challenges across all industry sectors.

For more information, explore our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

