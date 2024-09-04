GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare to Present at the 26th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investor Conference

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), a next generation media company with roots in gaming and creator entertainment, today announced that Lou Schwartz, GameSquare's President, will present and host investor meetings at the 26th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investor Conference held September 9 to September 11, 2024, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Admission to H.C. Wainwright's conference is for qualified investors. GameSquare will be giving a presentation at 11:00 am ET on September 11, 2024. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings onsite on September 11, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, New York, NY

Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Presentation Time: 11:00 AM ET

1x1 Meetings: Please contact your HCW representative

For more information or to register for the Global Investment Conference, please visit: HCW Events.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ:GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

