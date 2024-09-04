INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Full Brand Licensing Europe Agenda Includes Conference Sessions, Network Programming, Show Floor Features and After-Hours Events

New sessions revealed, speakers include The Walt Disney Company, Primark, MoMA, The Lego Group.

The full agenda for this year's Brand Licensing Europe (BLE), taking place 24-26 September at ExCeL, London, is now live and online with newly announced educational sessions on museum and heritage brand licensing, sustainability, a focus on European variations and opportunity, resilience and career advice.

This year's expert speakers hail from an array of licensing disciplines and categories as well as wider business, with representatives from Xbox, Crafters Companion, Primark, MoMA, The Met, STUDIOCANAL, The Lego Group, The Walt Disney Company, Jazwares, Sanderson Design, Paramount UK and many more.

"This year includes a free, inclusive three-day conference programme, valuable networking opportunities and lots of fun 'not-to-be missed' events, all great complements to the thousands of pre-planned and spontaneous, business critical meetings taking place on the show floor," shares BLE event director Ella Haynes. "We are now less than three weeks until show time, over 2220 meetings have already been arranged online between brands, retailers and manufacturers, so time is ticking, and I urge everyone to make the most of the BLE online Event Planner to find the right brands, people and businesses to book meetings with, and get those schedules filled."

Newly announced for Wednesday 25 September:

1145-1215: The art of museum licensing

Learn about the current museum and heritage licensing landscape, examine case studies of recent success stories, and gain key insights into the trends driving consumer behaviour into 2025 and beyond.

Speakers:

Josh Romm, Head of Global Licensing & Partnerships, The Met

Robin Sayetta, Head of Business Development, MoMA

Maxine Lister, Head of Licensing, Natural History Museum

Marijn Veraart, Head of Global Partnerships & Licensing, Van Gogh Museum

Moderator: Esther Jolley, Director - Brand Extension, Stobbs

1400-1430: Turning a heritage brand into a global phenomenon

Join STUDIOCANAL as they unveil their ambitious global vision for the beloved Paddington IP. This exclusive session will explore the ongoing journey of Paddington from a classic character to a worldwide cultural phenomenon ahead of the highly anticipated November release of the third blockbuster film Paddington in Peru.

Speakers:

Françoise Guyonnet, EVP kids brands at STUDIOCANAL & CEO Copyrights

Sissel Henno, head of global sales licensing & retail

1500-1530: Doing licensing in Europe. The distinct characteristics of the industry on the European mainland

A comparative analysis of players in the licensing industry chain, focusing on the distinctive features, attributes and prospects for business growth in the market from the standpoint of European companies.

Speakers:

Fabienne Gilles, CCO consumer products and family entertainment, Peyo Company, Belgium

David Pérez Balaguer, founder, Mad House, Spain

Christopher Becker, Director Licensing & Partnerships, Tonies, Germany

Moderator: Cristina Angelucci, editor-in-chief, Licensing Magazine

1515-1545: Futureproof your brand: gaming's role in shaping tomorrow's IP landscape

Explore how technology and distribution platforms are reshaping IP choices.

Speaker: Adam Woodgate, VP Research Solutions, The Insights Family

1600-1645: Mapping a sustainable pathway: how the industry is adapting to new demands

Speakers:

David Boyne, managing director, Bravado

Jeremy Orriss, director of licensing, Difuzed

Michelle Papayannakos, sustainability director, Paramount UK

Jakob Max Hamann, senior manager, business development & sustainability governance, The Lego Group

Anna Halford, associate principal council, The Walt Disney Company

Moderator: Helena Mansell-Stopher, CEO, Products of Change

Newly announced for Thursday 26 September:

1000-1030: Unlocking careers in licensing: advice, and opportunities

Speakers:

Olivia Wiggett, licensing manager, Jazwares

Emily Farrugia, head of product development, WildBrain CPLG

Corinne Duckworth, commercial executive, Dreamtex

Moderator: Steve Manners, head of global marketing and UK managing director, Licensing International

1200-1230: Is resilience key to navigating industry change?

Join us at "The Day of Purpose" for a powerful session exploring the critical role of resilience in the licensing industry.

Host: Helen Lynch, retail brand licensing consultant & coach

Speakers:

Richard Pink MD at Pink Key Licensing

Will Stewart, founder & CEO of Point.1888 and True Purpose enterprises Ltd

Gabrielle Simms, director of partnerships and licensing at Sanderson Design Group plc

The remaining agenda content follows - all sessions take place in the License Global Theatre unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday 24 September

0945-1000: Navigating the Brand Licensing Europe Showfloor

Speakers: BLE event director Ella Haynes and Lily Drennan, BLE event manager

1000-1045: Licensing 101

Speaker: Steve Manners, head of global marketing and UK managing director, Licensing International

1045-1100: Show floor tour with members of the BLE team

1100-1115: State of the Nation

Speaker: Ben Roberts, License Global EMEA content director

1130-1200: The future of retail: elevating customer experience through immersive retail

Speakers:

Ryan Stana, CEO, RWS Global

Amanda Raposo, chief experience officer, CAMP

Sarah Jackson, global director of license & brands, Primark

1130-1200: The famous BLE character parade

Look out for the show floor tiles highlighting this year's new route for hi-fives, selfies and cuddles.

1230-1315: Keynote 1: When everyone plays, we all win: next-level consumer products & licensing with Xbox with John Friend, Head of Xbox Gaming Consumer Products

1345-1415: How to build a lifestyle brand

Speakers:

Tim Smith, SVP, licensing, IMG

Marta Ballesteros, global licensing manager, Perfetti Van Melle Group

Lauren Sizeland, head of licensing & business development, V&A

1430-1500: A quarter of a century as a brand licensing lawyer - what I've learned

Speaker: John Burns, partner and head of brands, JMW Solicitors

1600-1620: Unlock your Brand's Potential at BLE

Speakers:

Matthieu Battini, EMEA Sales Director, Global Licensing Group

Greg McDonald, Business Development & Account Director, Global Licensing Group

Cassius Anderson, Business Development Manager, Global Licensing Group

1700-1900: Brand Licensing Europe's 25th Birthday Party: Location: BLE Birthday Bar and BLE x One Piece Bar 2024

Wednesday 25 September

0930-1000: The Trends to Watch in 2025

Speaker: Elizabeth Foster, VP of content & communications, Licensing International

1015-1045: Licensing 101

Speaker: Susan Bolsover, MD and founder, Lightbulb Licensing

1100-1130: Innovating fashion: the future of adaptive clothing in licensing

Speakers:

Karen Hewitt, Chief of Retail & Licensing, Character.com

Emma Wilkins, Brand Manager, Character.com

Elizabeth Layte, Buying Manager, Character.com

1130-1200: The famous BLE character parade returns for the second day - follow our favourites as they wind their way through the show.

1230-1315: Keynote 2 - crafty licensing: transforming a business through brand licensing

Speaker: Sara Davis, Founder/Director, Crafters Companion

Thursday 26 September

1100-1130: What makes a sustainable and ethical brand in 2024?

Speaker: William Sankey, Director of The GOOD Shopping Guide

Register for a free visitor ticket to BLE, 24-26 September, ExCeL London at BrandLicensingEurope.com. Press registration is open at BrandLicensingEurope.com.

About Brand Licensing Europe

Launched in 1998, Brand Licensing Europe is the only pan-European annual event dedicated to licensing and brand extension. The London event features over 2,500 brands and more than 7,500 licensees, manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and licensing agents. Brand Licensing Europe is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading trade show organiser and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together.??

About License Global

License Global, a part of the Global Licensing Group, is the leading publication for the brand licensing industry, delivering award-winning editorial content, including news, trends, analysis and special reports about the global consumer product and retail marketplace. Through its magazine, website, daily e-newsletter, webinars, videos and event publications,?License Global?reaches more than 150,000 executives and professionals in all major markets. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector's trade events, which include Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai and the Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit.?

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group, at Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai, Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit License Global magazine, licenseglobal.com and License Global Daily E-News. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.????

About Licensing International?????

Licensing International is the leading trade organisation for the $350+ billion global brand licensing industry. Licensing International's mission is to foster the growth and expansion of brand licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, more than 1,500 Licensing International member companies in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit www.LicensingInternational.org for more information.????

Media Contacts:

Global Licensing Group PR

Licensingpr@informa.com

Charlie Le Rougetel at BIGTOP

charlie@bigtop-pr.co.uk

+44 (0)7736 330676??

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP

View the original press release on accesswire.com