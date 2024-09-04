CBD Life Sciences, Inc. Unveils Mellow Mornings: A Revolutionary Nano CBD Coffee Creamer Set to Boost Revenue Amid Growing National Demand

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL), a leader in the CBD industry, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation, Mellow Mornings, a nano CBD Coffee Creamer poised to disrupt the burgeoning CBD coffee market. Available in Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake, Pumpkin, Vanilla and Classic flavors, each bottle of Mellow Mornings contains 1000mg of CBD, offering a powerful, flavorful, and health-boosting addition to your daily coffee routine.

Riding the Wave of a Growing Market

The CBD coffee market is experiencing rapid growth nationwide, with consumers increasingly seeking out wellness-oriented products that seamlessly integrate into their daily lives. Industry reports project the CBD-infused beverage market to reach $2.6 billion by 2025, driven by the rising popularity of functional beverages. Mellow Mornings is strategically positioned to capitalize on this trend, offering a unique product that combines the comforting ritual of coffee with the therapeutic benefits of CBD.

Significant Revenue Potential

Mellow Mornings represents a substantial revenue opportunity for CBD Life Sciences, Inc. With the nationwide growth of CBD coffee, the company projects that this new product could add up to $2 million in annual revenue within its first year of launch. This estimate is based on anticipated sales from both direct-to-consumer channels and partnerships with coffee shops and retailers across the country.

Revolutionary CBD Delivery for Maximum Efficacy

Leveraging cutting-edge nanotechnology, Mellow Mornings offers superior bioavailability, ensuring that the CBD is absorbed more efficiently by the body. This means that consumers can experience the calming and wellness benefits of CBD more effectively than with traditional formulations. Each bottle of Mellow Mornings is up to 10 times more effective, making it a standout product in a crowded market.

Adoption by Local Coffee Shops

Mellow Mornings has already garnered attention from local coffee shops, where it is being used to create specialty CBD Lattes and other beverages. This early adoption is a testament to the product's quality and potential to become a staple in the CBD coffee market.

A Commitment to Innovation and Quality

"At CBD Life Sciences, Inc., we are continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Lisa Nelson, President and CEO of CBD Life Sciences, Inc. "Mellow Mornings is more than just a coffee creamer; it's a product that enhances both the flavor and the wellness benefits of coffee, meeting the growing demand for functional beverages."

About CBD Life Sciences, Inc.

The CBD Vault Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. The CBD Vault has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based & organic products including, Delta 8 & 10 Gummy's, Full Spectrum Tinctures & Gummy's, Pain Cream, Roll-on's, Salve, Full Pet Line, Pre-Rolls, Full Line of Spa Products, Sleep & Anxiety Edibles. The CBD Vault's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website www.thecbdvault.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Lisa Nelson

CEO

cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

4802091720

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences Inc.

