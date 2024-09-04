Ateliere Creative Technologies: Ateliere Transforms Enterprise Media Supply Chain with New Headless Architecture

API-first approach leverages the full power of Ateliere Connect to automate and scale media workflows with unparalleled flexibility

CENTURY CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Ateliere Creative Technologies , a leading GenAI media software solutions company, today announced a new headless Application Programming Interface (API) offering that empowers enterprises to harness the full power of the market-leading, cloud-native media supply chain platform Ateliere Connect without relying on Connect's user interface. By providing direct API access, customers can integrate the Ateliere platform with their existing systems, building custom solutions tailored to their specific needs. This accelerates time to market and reduces operational costs while empowering companies to build a best-of-breed services stack that appropriately addresses their business needs.

Finalizing composition playlists on the Ateliere Connect platform

"Our API-driven media management and delivery lets users leverage Ateliere Connect's advanced functionality with their own custom user interface," said Ateliere CEO Dan Goman. "As companies seek greater control over their media operations, robust APIs that accelerate the creation of services are increasingly valuable."

Enterprises need more than just off-the-shelf solutions-they need the ability to customize and control every aspect of their media workflow. Traditional platforms often require businesses to adopt a full suite of tools, many of which may not be relevant to their specific needs. Now companies can integrate only the Connect functionality that they require, directly into their existing infrastructure, while bypassing the need to engage with the Ateliere UI. With this API-first approach, businesses can integrate, automate, and scale their media workflows with unparalleled flexibility.

The ability to add or remove features with a cloud-native headless architecture lets businesses scale and adapt rapidly, leveraging the cloud's elasticity and resilience. By only using the platform functionalities that are critical to their operations, enterprises can lower their costs and seamlessly integrate with any existing system. Goman adds, "Ateliere's new advanced headless architecture goes beyond leveraging cloud features. It enables our customers to onboard and benefit from innovative technologies without the burden of extensive system and process integration projects."



Meet with Ateliere at IBC2024

Visit the Ateliere stand (5.C24) at IBC2024 for a private demonstration of Ateliere's technologies. Ateliere executives and industry experts will also take part in special demonstrations and presentations. Details can be found here .

Press attending the show can book a media briefing by contacting Kristin Canders at kristin@grithaus.agency .

About Ateliere

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading cloud-native media technology company that empowers media companies and content creators to reach consumers on a global scale. Ateliere is part of the AWS Partner Network and AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions leverages GenAI and incorporates cutting-edge workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. Ateliere Connect delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere Live is a cloud-native live production and editing software platform that enables remote live production without the need for hardware. Ateliere is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Amazon, Netflix, and Microsoft.

Find out more at www.ateliere.com , and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Media Contact

Kristin Canders

Grithaus Agency

kristin@grithaus.agency

+1 (207) 974-7744

####

SOURCE: Ateliere Creative Technologies

View the original press release on accesswire.com