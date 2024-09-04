Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2024) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), a cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to appoint Mr. Doug Kerr as Head of Corporate Development.

He is a highly regarded corporate development and capital markets expert with more than 25 years of experience encompassing varying mid-market public companies in a variety of industry segments.

He will lead the company's corporate finance initiatives including the upcoming private placement capital raise, along with business development activities.

"We are delighted to have Doug's expertise on our team leading corporate development, as we continue to move forward with executing our plan to grow the company and shareholder value," said Sai Huda, CEO.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

