Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2024) - Ammunition, Atlanta's fastest-growing fully integrated advertising agency, announces Stephanie Van Meter as its new Chief Operating Officer. Since joining as Chief of Staff in 2022, Stephanie has driven operational excellence, led HR and employee engagement initiatives, and implemented strategic processes that have improved agency efficiency and increased revenue growth.

In her new role, Stephanie will oversee Ammunition's operations, focusing on enhancing efficiency, profitability, and sustainable growth; managing talent acquisition and development; and spearheading technology and innovation efforts to keep the agency at the industry's cutting edge.

"Stephanie has been a game changer," said Jeremy Heilpern, CEO of Ammunition. "Her relentless drive for operational excellence and her ability to lead with both vision and purpose have been instrumental in our continued growth and success. I'm confident that under her expanded leadership, we'll continue to set the pace for what it should feel like to work with an agency both for our internal teams and external partners."

Stephanie has been a guiding force in the agency since joining in 2022. Following Ammunition's acquisition of Mad Hat Creative in 2023, she managed the seamless integration of the two companies, expanding client relationships and leading to new client wins. She's also played a key role in overhauling Accounts Payable systems, introducing new project management software and practices, and upgrading agency technology platforms used to drive the business. Her contributions have streamlined workflows while empowering teams to deliver high-performing work more efficiently. Her use of AI-driven tools has led to more accurate reporting and forecasting models, enabling more objective, data-driven decisions in resourcing and hiring.

Stephanie also championed a values-based interviewing process and expanded parental leave policies, reinforcing the agency's commitment to employee well-being and fostering a motivated team dedicated to delivering exceptional client results.

"I'm beyond excited to step into this new role and lead Ammunition into its next chapter," said Stephanie Van Meter. "With our exceptionally talented team and Jeremy's unmatched vision and leadership, I'm confident that by embracing our core values and serving our clients with excellence, there's nothing we can't achieve."

Stephanie's appointment as Chief Operating Officer comes amid a period of impressive growth for the agency. Recently named to the Inc. 5000 list in 2024, the agency has also been recognized for four consecutive years as one of the fastest-growing agencies in Atlanta.

About Ammunition

Ammunition is a full-funnel brand-building powerhouse dedicated to making change happen. With a comprehensive suite of services, including brand strategy, digital innovation, 360 campaigns, website development, media relations, personalized CRM, and Emmy-award-winning video production, all under one roof, Ammunition tailors strategies for today's dynamic market. Over the past four years, Ammunition has consistently ranked on the Atlanta Business Chronicle's list of fastest-growing private companies. Ammunition has also earned recognition among Inc. Magazine's fastest-growing privately held companies in the Southeast and secured a spot on the Inc. 5000 list in 2024. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Ammunition is a privately held entity. For more information, visit ammunition.agency.

