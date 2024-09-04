Kinaset Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapeutics to treat serious respiratory diseases, today announced two oral presentations and a late breaking poster presentation at the 2024 European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress being held September 7-11, 2024, in Vienna, Austria. The presentations demonstrate the potential of Kinaset's lead clinical candidate, frevecitinib (KN-002), to treat all patients with moderate to severe asthma and patients with COPD.

Kinaset's leadership team, including Robert Clarke, PhD, co-founder and CEO, Frazer Morgan, co-founder and Chief Development Officer, and Christopher O'Brien, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, will be attending the conference to engage with industry leaders and partners about its innovations in respiratory disease. Dave Singh, M.D., Professor, University of Manchester, Principal Investigator, and a scientific advisor to Kinaset, will be giving the oral presentations.

Presentation Details:

Oral Presentations

Title: KN-002 reduces fractional exhaled nitric oxide in moderate to severe asthma

Session Title: Airway diseases therapeutics: novel research studies

Session Date and Time: Monday, September 9, 9:30 to 10:45

Presenter: Dave Singh, M.D., Professor, University of Manchester

Location: Lehar 3

Title: Safety and PK of KN-002 in subjects with moderate to severe asthma using ICS/LABA

Session Title: Recent advances in biological treatments for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Session Date and Time: Monday, September 9, 14:15 to 15:30

Presenter: Dave Singh, M.D., Professor, University of Manchester

Location: A1

Late Breaking Poster Presentation

Title: The safety and PK of an inhaled pan JAK inhibitor (KN-002) in subjects with COPD

Session Title: Biological treatments for asthma: novel real-world and clinical studies

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, September 10, 8:00-9:30

Location: PS-11, Board 18

About frevecitinib

The United States Adopted Name (USAN) Council in consultation with the World Health Organization (WHO)'s International Non-proprietary Names (INN) Expert Committee, has approved the drug name frevecitinib for Kinaset's lead drug candidate, KN-002.Frevecitinib is a novel, potent and balanced inhibitor of all JAK isoforms (i.e., JAK1, JAK2, JAK3 and TYK2) under development as a non-invasive anti-inflammatory treatment for all patients with eosinophilic and non-eosinophilic asthma inadequately controlled with medium- to high-dose ICS/LABA maintenance treatment plus those with COPD. Frevecitinib, formulated as a dry powder, has demonstrated excellent delivery efficiency enabling the administration of pharmacologically active doses via a single capsule resulting in therapeutic drug concentrations in lung tissue whilst minimizing systemic exposure levels. A Phase 1 clinical study (NCT05006521), involving 49 healthy volunteers, 55 subjects with mild or moderate to severe asthma and 13 subjects with COPD, has been successfully completed. A Phase 2b clinical study evaluating frevecitinib in patients with asthma not adequately controlled on medium to high dose ICS/LABA is planned to begin in 2025.

About Kinaset Therapeutics, Inc.

Kinaset Therapeutics is focused on developing inhaled therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs in respiratory diseases. With founding investors 5AM Ventures, Atlas Venture and Gimv, the Company is pursuing a patient-focused approach to build a leading respiratory therapeutics company. See more information at the Company's website.

