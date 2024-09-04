Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Deutsches Analystenhaus sieht bei dieser Aktie fast +100 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.09.2024 14:06 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

inaho Inc.: inaho's tomato harvesting robot is being tested and received fees from Dutch growers. Actively looking for partner growers toward commercialization

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- inaho Inc. (headquarters: Kanagawa, Japan), hereafter "inaho", has been undergoing trials of its snack tomato (loose cherry tomato) harvesting robot in the Netherlands.

inaho's tomato harvesting robot started trials with Dutch growers in May 2023, and the cooperating grower has agreed to pay the fees for the robot's harvesting performance since November 2023.

inaho's snack tomato harvesting robot in action in the greenhouse this summer

The latest trial in June-July 2024 just finished in the Netherlands and inaho's robot demonstrated its improvements and performance.

Improved harvesting speed:
Compared to last year, the robot has doubled its harvesting speed in similar conditions, thanks to a new chip, new camera and improved AI software.

Fewer mistakes:
Improved image recognition has decreased the number of errors associated with dropping tomatoes and picking green ones.

More practical body:
Moreover, its body has been slimmed down, making it more practical in the greenhouses for avoiding damage to the plants and fitting smaller lanes.

Collaborations with future-looking Dutch growers

The owner and grower Nick Duijvestijn from Kwekerij Duijvestijn who closely cooperates with inaho says, "Preparing for higher labour costs and labour shortage is one of our priorities, and cooperation with inaho gives us an opportunity to get used to working with harvesting robots. inaho's robot is easy to operate for the employees and our tomatoes are harvested safely without any damage to the fruits and plants."

Nick Duijvestijn and inaho's development team

inaho is actively looking for partner growers for commercialization

inaho's COO Sohya Ohyama emphasizes the collaborative vision of inaho's robotics:

"We want to expand the scales of our trials to get ready for commercializing our robots and we are actively looking for some growers with a clear vision for the future. The growers can take advantage of becoming familiar with collaborative operations with robots at an early stage. We are willing to work together with growers to develop a concrete business model and robot arrangements to maximize the co-performance between humans and the robots."

Growers who collaborate with inaho at an early stage can be offered benefits such as early discounts and priority use.

If you would like to know more details about the latest development of the robot and the result of the latest trial in the Netherlands, please contact us and we will respond to you shortly with details and to discuss potential collaboration.

Links
https://en.inaho.co/
info@inaho.co
https://youtu.be/Fmok-ghJIYY

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490315/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490316/3.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inahos-tomato-harvesting-robot-is-being-tested-and-received-fees-from-dutch-growers-actively-looking-for-partner-growers-toward-commercialization-302236078.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.