The Dutch competition regulator rules feed-in costs for home solar are not unreasonable. It is calling on energy suppliers to charge feed-in costs uniformly to make it easier for consumers to compare contracts.The Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) of the Netherlands has determined that grid fees for home solar installations are not unreasonably high. The watchdog has completed its third investigation into the feed-in costs that energy suppliers charge customers with solar panels. Previous investigations also ruled that fees were reasonable, as suppliers also incur costs for the solar power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...