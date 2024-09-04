Nasdaq Stockholm AB: ZignSec AB (publ) receives observation status

Today, September 4, 2024, G2 Acquisition Inc. disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in ZignSec AB (publ). The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in ZignSec AB (publ) (ZIGN, ISIN code SE0012930105, order book ID 183086) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB