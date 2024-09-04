Aya Gold & Silver Inc.: Aya Gold & Silver Reports Zgounder At-Depth High-Grade Drill Results

MONTREAL, Quebec, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report additional high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.



Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

In the Central Zone from the 1,950m level: hole DZG-SF-24-081 intercepted 1,339 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 9.5 meters ("m"), including 2,984 g/t Ag over 4.0m

intercepted 1,339 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 9.5 meters ("m"), including 2,984 g/t Ag over 4.0m hole DZG-SF-24-089 intercepted 2,522 g/t Ag over 3.0m, including 7,052 g/t Ag over 1.0m

intercepted 2,522 g/t Ag over 3.0m, including 7,052 g/t Ag over 1.0m hole DZG-SF-24-134 intercepted 448 g/t Ag over 10.5m In the Western Zone from the 2,000m level:

hole ZG-SF-24-141 intercepted 626 g/t Ag over 6.0m

intercepted 626 g/t Ag over 6.0m holeZG-SF-24-163 intercepted 536 g/t Ag over 7.0m In the Eastern Zone from the 2,000m level: hole DZG-SF-24-111 intercepted 2,372 g/t Ag over 6.5m; and 1,042 g/t Ag over 4.5m

intercepted 2,372 g/t Ag over 6.5m; and 1,042 g/t Ag over 4.5m hole DZG-SF-24-098 intercepted 1,244 g/t Ag over 4.0m, including 2,242 g/t Ag over 2.0m

intercepted 1,244 g/t Ag over 4.0m, including 2,242 g/t Ag over 2.0m hole DZG-SF-24-108 intercepted 747 g/t Ag over 6.0m Exploration holes near the granite contact: hole ZG-SF-24-183 intercepted 376 g/t Ag over 9.3m

intercepted 376 g/t Ag over 9.3m hole hole DZG-SF-24-164 intercepted 657 g/t Ag over 10.5m, including 1,037 g/t Ag over 4.5m 21,190m of the 2024 exploration program drilled year to date

"Today's high-grade drill results including hole DZG-SF-24-111continue to confirm high-grade continuity of silver mineralization at Zgounder," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "In addition, the silver-rich intercepts in the western and eastern extremities continue to increase the resource expansion potential. We currently have four underground rigs turning that will deliver additional results in the coming months."

Included in this release are results for 217 holes, which include 80 underground DDH, 104 T28 and 33 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 - Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID



From To Ag Length (m)* Ag x width (g/t) Underground DDH ZG-SF-24-141 129.5 135.5 626 6.0 3,756 ZG-SF-24-163 116.0 123.0 536 7.0 3,750 ZG-SF-24-164 136.0 146.5 657 10.5 6,894 Including 142.0 146.5 1,037 4.5 4,668 ZG-SF-24-183 87.2 96.5 376 9.3 3,500 DZG-SF-24-081 35.5 45.0 1,339 9.5 12,722 Including 35.5 39.5 2,984 4.0 11,934 DZG-SF-24-089 126.5 129.5 2,522 3.0 7,567 Including 128.0 129.0 7,052 1.0 7,052 DZG-SF-24-098 31.0 35.0 1,244 4.0 4,976 Including 31.0 33.0 2,242 2.0 4,484 DZG-SF-24-103 20.0 28.0 377 8.0 3,014 DZG-SF-24-105 107.0 108.5 2,485 1.5 3,728 DZG-SF-24-107 10.5 16.0 575 5.5 3,164 DZG-SF-24-108 30.0 36.0 747 6.0 4,482 DZG-SF-24-111 4.5 11.0 2,372 6.5 15,420 Including 7.0 9.5 5,674 2.5 14,184 DZG-SF-24-111 20.0 24.5 1,042 4.5 4,690 DZG-SF-24-113 4.5 11.5 583 7.0 4,078 DZG-SF-24-134 34.0 44.5 448 10.5 4,700 Underground T28 TD28-24-1975-266 18.0 25.2 605 7.2 4,354 TD28-24-1975-294 21.6 26.4 909 4.8 4,363 Including 22.8 25.2 1,702 2.4 4,085 Underground YAK YAKD-24-1950-076 1.2 6.0 697 4.8 3346 YAKD-24-1950-079 9.6 12.0 1,480 2.4 3552 YAKD-24-1950-083 12.0 40.8 674 28.8 19,402 Including 18.0 21.6 1,320 3.6 4,752 Including 27.6 31.2 1,241 3.6 4,469 YAKD-24-1950-085 25.2 44.4 212 19.2 4,066

1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are unknown at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag





Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder





Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Or contact

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA

President & CEO

Benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com Alex Ball

VP, Corporate Development & IR

alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "planned", "in-line", "on-track", "deliver", "to plan", "expected", "meaningful", "yield",and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to advancement of the commissioning work according to Aya's plan. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to increase the resource at Zgounder, the ability of these results to translate into an increase of resource, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, obtaining regulatory permits for on-site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2023 Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2024, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder ( core lengths )

Hole ID From To Ag Length (m)* Ag x width (g/t) Underground DDH ZG-SF-24-123 235.0 236.5 88 1.5 132 ZG-SF-24-141 129.5 135.5 626 6.0 3,756 ZG-SF-24-144 182.5 183.5 944 1.0 944 ZG-SF-24-144 196.5 197.5 128 1.0 128 ZG-SF-24-150 18.5 20.0 88 1.5 132 ZG-SF-24-152 55.0 57.0 122 2.0 244 ZG-SF-24-154 84.0 85.0 104 1.0 104 ZG-SF-24-154 91.0 94.0 349 3.0 1,046 ZG-SF-24-155 1.5 6.0 167 4.5 750 ZG-SF-24-155 59.0 63.5 135 4.5 606 ZG-SF-24-156 143.0 145.0 221 2.0 442 ZG-SF-24-159 66.0 67.5 84 1.5 126 ZG-SF-24-160 149.0 150.0 1,856 1.0 1,856 ZG-SF-24-160 153.0 154.0 1,040 1.0 1,040 ZG-SF-24-160 160.0 167.0 419 7.0 2,934 Including 164.0 166.0 915 2.0 1,830 ZG-SF-24-161 113.0 113.5 108 0.5 54 ZG-SF-24-161 114.5 116.0 100 1.5 150 ZG-SF-24-163 116.0 123.0 536 7.0 3,750 ZG-SF-24-164 48.0 49.5 84 1.5 126 ZG-SF-24-164 97.0 109.0 130 12.0 1,558 ZG-SF-24-164 136.0 146.5 657 10.5 6,894 Including 142.0 146.5 1,037 4.5 4,668 ZG-SF-24-164 157.0 158.5 96 1.5 144 ZG-SF-24-180 98.5 107.0 155 8.5 1,315 ZG-SF-24-182 88.5 90.0 112 1.5 168 ZG-SF-24-182 96.0 97.5 376 1.5 564 ZG-SF-24-182 99.0 101.4 103 2.4 247 ZG-SF-24-182 107.4 108.4 88 1.0 88 ZG-SF-24-182 108.9 110.4 356 1.5 534 ZG-SF-24-183 87.2 96.5 376 9.3 3,500 Including 87.2 88.5 1,960 1.3 2,548 DZG-SF-24-078 58.0 59.5 92 1.5 138 DZG-SF-24-081 35.5 45.0 1,339 9.5 12,722 Including 35.5 39.5 2,984 4.0 11,934 DZG-SF-24-087 1.5 3.0 1,356 1.5 2,034 DZG-SF-24-087 27.0 28.5 828 1.5 1,242 DZG-SF-24-089 37.5 42.0 102 4.5 459 DZG-SF-24-089 126.5 129.5 2,522 3.0 7,567 Including 128.0 129.0 7,052 1.0 7,052 DZG-SF-24-093 7.0 8.0 192 1.0 192 DZG-SF-24-097 116.5 122.0 148 5.5 814 DZG-SF-24-098 31.0 35.0 1,244 4.0 4,976 Including 31.0 33.0 2,242 2.0 4,484 DZG-SF-24-101 20.0 21.5 88 1.5 132 DZG-SF-24-103 20.0 22.5 238 2.5 596 DZG-SF-24-103 20.0 28.0 377 8.0 3,014 Including 21.5 23.5 554 2.0 1,108 DZG-SF-24-105 27.0 28.5 80 1.5 120 DZG-SF-24-105 98.0 99.5 192 1.5 288 DZG-SF-24-105 102.5 104.0 124 1.5 186 DZG-SF-24-105 107.0 108.5 2,485 1.5 3,728 DZG-SF-24-107 10.5 16.0 575 5.5 3,164 DZG-SF-24-108 30.0 36.0 747 6.0 4,482 DZG-SF-24-111 4.5 11.0 2,372 6.5 15,420 Including 7.0 9.5 5,674 2.5 14,184 DZG-SF-24-111 20.0 24.5 1,042 4.5 4,690 DZG-SF-24-113 4.5 11.5 583 7.0 4,078 DZG-SF-24-115 6.0 10.5 224 4.5 1,008 DZG-SF-24-117 18.0 19.5 136 1.5 204 DZG-SF-24-118 30.0 32.0 758 2.0 1,516 DZG-SF-24-123 15.5 18.5 791 3.0 2,372 Including 15.5 17.5 1,088 2.0 2,176 DZG-SF-24-124 19.5 21.0 76 1.5 114 DZG-SF-24-125 59.5 60.5 77 1.0 77 DZG-SF-24-125 61.5 62.5 78 1.0 78 DZG-SF-24-125 85.0 88.0 241 3.0 723 DZG-SF-24-129 40.5 41.5 176 1.0 176 DZG-SF-24-129 43.5 44.5 224 1.0 224 DZG-SF-24-129 55.0 56.0 96 1.0 96 DZG-SF-24-129 57.0 57.5 208 0.5 104 DZG-SF-24-129 61.5 73.0 108 11.5 1,244 DZG-SF-24-129 80.5 84.5 173 4.0 690 DZG-SF-24-129 90.5 92.0 264 1.5 396 DZG-SF-24-129 98.0 102.5 196 4.5 884 DZG-SF-24-132 53.0 67.0 190 14.0 2,658 DZG-SF-24-133 28.0 29.0 316 1.0 316 DZG-SF-24-133 46.0 47.0 100 1.0 100 DZG-SF-24-133 48.5 50.0 108 1.5 162 DZG-SF-24-134 34.0 44.5 448 10.5 4,700 Including 43.0 44.5 1,240 1.5 1,860 DZG-SF-24-135 38.5 39.5 144 1.0 144 DZG-SF-24-135 42.5 44.0 168 1.5 252 DZG-SF-24-135 63.5 68.0 89 4.5 402 DZG-SF-24-135 69.5 72.5 354 3.0 1,062 DZG-SF-24-136 13.5 15.0 124 1.5 186 DZG-SF-24-148 15.0 18.0 143 3.0 429 DZG-SF-24-148 32.5 34.0 1,556 1.5 2,334 DZG-SF-24-148 50.5 55.0 176 4.5 794 DZG-SF-24-173 9.0 10.5 104 1.5 156 DZG-SF-24-173 13.5 16.5 269 3.0 808 DZG-SF-24-173 20.5 23.0 434 2.5 1,084 DZG-SF-24-173 37.5 40.5 397 3.0 1,192 Underground T28 TD28-24-1975-211 10.8 12.0 92 1.2 110 TD28-24-1975-211 13.2 16.8 88 3.6 317 TD28-24-1975-216 2.4 4.8 131 2.4 314 TD28-24-1975-221 14.4 18.0 92 3.6 331 TD28-24-1975-224 4.8 6.0 100 1.2 120 TD28-24-1975-224 13.2 14.4 92 1.2 110 TD28-24-1975-227 10.8 12.0 1,328 1.2 1,594 TD28-24-1975-227 13.2 14.4 76 1.2 91 TD28-24-1975-229 6.0 12.0 385 6.0 2,309 Including 6.0 7.2 1,428 1.2 1,714 TD28-24-1975-229 24.0 25.2 76 1.2 91 TD28-24-1975-241 15.6 16.8 108 1.2 130 TD28-24-1975-242 1.2 2.4 84 1.2 101 TD28-24-1975-243 9.6 10.8 140 1.2 168 TD28-24-1975-243 12.0 13.2 88 1.2 106 TD28-24-1975-244 0.0 4.8 183 4.8 878 TD28-24-1975-244 9.6 10.8 100 1.2 120 TD28-24-1975-244 13.2 14.4 84 1.2 101 TD28-24-1975-244 19.2 21.6 80 2.4 192 TD28-24-1975-245 3.6 4.8 108 1.2 130 TD28-24-1975-245 13.2 14.4 92 1.2 110 TD28-24-1975-246 4.8 12.0 131 7.2 943 TD28-24-1975-250 1.2 2.4 160 1.2 192 TD28-24-1975-252 20.4 21.6 76 1.2 91 TD28-24-1975-255 9.6 15.6 283 6.0 1,699 TD28-24-1975-256 19.2 24.0 99 4.8 475 TD28-24-1975-261 12.0 13.2 1,030 1.2 1,236 TD28-24-1975-261 22.8 25.2 574 2.4 1,378 TD28-24-1975-263 15.6 18.0 123 2.4 295 TD28-24-1975-263 20.4 24.0 95 3.6 341 TD28-24-1975-264 3.6 14.4 146 10.8 1,579 TD28-24-1975-265 7.2 8.4 84 1.2 101 TD28-24-1975-265 14.4 20.4 219 6.0 1,315 TD28-24-1975-266 8.4 9.6 220 1.2 264 TD28-24-1975-266 18.0 25.2 605 7.2 4,354 Including 22.8 24.0 2,400 1.2 2,880 TD28-24-1975-267 16.8 18.0 96 1.2 115 TD28-24-1975-270 20.4 21.6 76 1.2 91 TD28-24-1975-272 6.0 10.8 367 4.8 1,759 TD28-24-1975-290 6.0 7.2 89 1.2 107 TD28-24-1975-292 3.6 7.2 136 3.6 488 TD28-24-1975-292 12.0 15.6 307 3.6 1,104 TD28-24-1975-292 16.8 18.0 84 1.2 101 TD28-24-1975-293 6.0 7.2 260 1.2 312 TD28-24-1975-294 0.0 1.2 92 1.2 110 TD28-24-1975-294 21.6 26.4 909 4.8 4,363 Including 22.8 25.2 1,702 2.4 4,085 TD28-24-2050-298 21.6 22.8 84 1.2 101 TD28-24-2050-299 0.0 1.2 96 1.2 115 TD28-24-2050-299 2.4 3.6 86 1.2 103 TD28-24-2050-299 20.4 21.6 76 1.2 91 TD28-24-2050-300 16.8 22.8 123 6.0 739 TD28-24-2050-304 0.0 1.2 108 1.2 130 TD28-24-2050-306 13.2 20.4 140 7.2 1,009 TD28-24-2050-311 21.6 22.8 100 1.2 120 TD28-24-2050-311 24.0 25.2 148 1.2 178 TD28-24-2050-312 8.4 9.6 96 1.2 115 TD28-24-2050-312 22.8 24.0 80 1.2 96 TD28-24-2050-313 20.4 26.4 480 6.0 2,882 TD28-24-2050-314 0.0 8.4 247 8.4 2,074 TD28-24-2050-317 3.6 6.0 91 2.4 218 TD28-24-2050-318 3.6 7.2 127 3.6 456 Underground YAK YAKD-24-1950-067 0.0 8.4 81 8.4 682 YAKD-24-1950-067 13.2 15.6 164 2.4 394 YAKD-24-1950-067 46.8 50.4 279 3.6 1,003 YAKD-24-1950-068 0.0 10.8 276 10.8 2,976 YAKD-24-1950-068 46.8 48.0 388 1.2 466 YAKD-24-1950-069 0.0 3.6 456 3.6 1,642 YAKD-24-1950-076 1.2 6.0 697 4.8 3,346 YAKD-24-1950-077 0.0 2.4 98 2.4 235 YAKD-24-1950-079 2.4 3.6 80 1.2 96 YAKD-24-1950-079 9.6 12.0 1,480 2.4 3,552 YAKD-24-1950-083 12.0 40.8 674 28.8 19,402 Including 18.0 21.6 1,320 3.6 4,752 Including 27.6 31.2 1,241 3.6 4,469 YAKD-24-1950-084 15.6 19.2 225 3.6 811 YAKD-24-1950-085 16.8 18.0 76 1.2 91 YAKD-24-1950-085 19.2 20.4 412 1.2 494 YAKD-24-1950-085 25.2 44.4 212 19.2 4,066 YAKD-24-2100-050 2.4 6.0 297 3.6 1,070 YAKD-24-2100-051 6.0 7.2 92 1.2 110 YAKD-24-2100-051 20.4 24.0 236 3.6 850 YAKD-24-2100-055 50.4 51.6 772 1.2 926 YAKD-24-2100-056 18.0 19.2 76 1.2 91 YAKD-24-2100-059 38.4 39.6 108 1.2 130 YAKD-24-2100-060 10.8 16.8 259 6.0 1,555 YAKD-24-2100-065 36.0 37.2 116 1.2 139

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.



