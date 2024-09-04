Skytree, a pioneering climate tech company specializing in carbon utilization and removal solutions, has today announced its strategic partnership with Scanfil. This collaboration will cement Skytree's position as a leader of Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology, supporting the company's mission to deliver cutting-edge DAC on a global scale. Scanfil will be the manufacturer of Skytree's small-scale Cumulus unit, capturing up to 30kg of CO2 per day, in the United States, and the larger Stratus unit, which can produce up to 1,000kg of CO2 per day, in both the US and Europe.

Skytree selected Scanfil as their manufacturing partner following an extensive selection process. The partnership will be crucial to Skytree's commitment to capturing 10m tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere by 2030. This partnership leverages Scanfil's extensive experience in the Energy Cleantech industry and its state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities in Sievi, Finland, and Atlanta, USA.

"We are excited to partner with Scanfil, a company that shares our commitment to quality and innovation," says Will McBeath, VP Operations and Services at Skytree. "In partnering with Scanfil, we are able to bring Skytree to a global audience, within a very short timeline, through scaling our product deliveries and meeting the growing demand for cost effective DAC systems."

Scanfil, known for its flexibility and reliability, will support Skytree in optimizing production, ensuring high-quality standards, and accelerating time-to-market for new products.

"Working with Skytree aligns perfectly with our vision of supporting innovative companies in their journey towards sustainability," says the Sales Account Management Director of Energy Cleantech, Lars Skanke at Scanfil. "We look forward to a successful collaboration that will bring advanced and eco-friendly products to market."

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies and underscores their shared commitment to excellence and sustainability.

About Scanfil

Scanfil plc is the largest European stock-listed Electronics Manufacturing Service company (EMS) with EUR 902 million turnover in 2023. It serves global industry leaders in Industrial, Energy Cleantech as well as the Medtech Life Science customer segments. The service portfolio includes design services, prototyping, design for manufacturing (DFM), test development, supply chain and logistics services, PCBA, box-build manufacturing, and complex system integration services. Scanfil's objective is to increase customer value by helping them to become more competitive and to be their global, most preferred supply chain, and long-term manufacturing partner. Scanfil's longest customer relationship has lasted over three decades. It has nine production sites on three continents with global delivery capability. www.scanfil.com

About Skytree

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Skytree harnesses CO2 from ambient air through the power of direct air capture technology (DAC). By providing local, onsite CO2 generation across multiple markets including indoor farming, greenhouses, efuels, mineralization as well as permanent underground storage, Skytree enables a transition away from fossil fuel-based industrial processes and avoids transport to where the CO2 is needed. The scalable technology can be set up quickly at any location and scaled to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Through Skytree's unique Uptime Assurance services all DAC systems are monitored and measured to enable uninterrupted operations and provide valuable insights. Skytree's Stratus DAC units are field upgradable to newer generations of capture materials, continuously decreasing energy consumption while increasing the unit capacity. For more information, visit skytree.eu.

Born out of the European Space Agency (ESA), during the development of a CO2 scrubber, space scientists evaluated over 50 sorbents. Skytree founder, Max Beaumont, was a system engineer on this team and spun out the technology through the ESA incubator program 'ESA-BIC'. With a decade of research development, the company has since registered 21 patents across the US, Europe and China.

