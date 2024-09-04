Equum Medical Launches Collaborative Shared Services Program for Critical Access and Community Hospitals

This innovative program addresses the pressing need for enhanced access to healthcare services in rural communities and the opportunity for rural hospitals to band together to meet the challenges of delivering healthcare in rural communities

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Equum Medical, a leader in telehealth-enabled clinical services, proudly announces the launch of its Collaborative Shared Services Program for Critical Access Hospitals. This innovative program addresses the pressing need for enhanced access to healthcare services in rural communities and the creative opportunity for rural hospitals to band together to meet the challenges of delivering healthcare in rural communities. This rural network model is designed to keep patients local, increase access to clinical services, control costs and support the standardization of best practices.

Responding to Rural Healthcare Needs

Equum Medical's roots are firmly planted in rural America. Founded by physicians dedicated to improving rural health, Equum Medical has grown over the past 13 years into one of the largest networks of telehealth service providers. Specializing in Tele-ED, Tele-ICU, Multi-Specialty, Nursing, Observation, and Telemetry services, Equum Medical has tailored its new program to optimize patient care and operational efficiency in rural hospitals.

Innovative Solutions for Rural Hospitals

"Equum Medical was founded to address the unique challenges faced by rural hospitals," said Dr. Corey Scurlock, MBA, CEO & Founder of Equum Medical. "Our Collaborative Shared Services Program offers a cost-effective way to bring high-quality, specialized care to rural communities at the scale required for a rural clinically integrated network (CIN), ensuring patients can receive the care they need without leaving their hometowns."

A Peer-Driven Approach to Care

Recognizing the specific demands of rural communities, Equum Medical built the Collaborative Shared Services Program in response to primary marketing research enabled by Equum's partnership with the National Rural Health Association and requests from current rural clients. This peer-driven model helps reduce if not eliminate outmigration by keeping patients-and the associated patient services revenue-within local hospitals.

Driving Care Forward

The Collaborative Shared Services Program allows multiple hospitals to share access to Equum Medical's extensive suite of services, maximizing resource utilization and enabling even the smallest hospitals to offer specialty care. This approach fosters alliances among rural hospitals, ensuring comprehensive care from emergency services to complex specialty treatments.

"Telehealth is revolutionizing how we deliver care in rural areas," said Brock Slabach, MPH, FACHE, Chief Operating Officer of the National Rural Health Association. "Equum Medical's new program is a significant step forward, offering critical access and rural community hospitals the tools and support they need to overcome resource constraints and keep care local while also bringing efficiency to the contracting process available through the Rural Hospital Network model."

Achieving Excellence in Rural Healthcare

Equum Medical's innovative model demonstrates proven results across various services, ensuring high standards of care are met. The program's integration of advanced telehealth solutions and shared resources fosters an environment where rural hospitals can thrive, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes and community health.

Join Us in Revolutionizing Rural Healthcare

The Collaborative Shared Services Program is now available to critical access hospitals nationwide. To learn more about how Equum Medical can help your facility enhance care delivery and operational efficiency, visit Equum Medical or contact our team to schedule a consultation. Equum is the exclusive HIT partner to the National Rural Health Association and a Gold sponsoring annual partner of the NRHA.

About Equum Medical

Equum Medical is a nationally recognized leader in telehealth-enabled clinical services, committed to delivering innovative healthcare solutions that empower providers and improve patient outcomes. Our services are designed to address the specific needs of rural and critical access hospitals, ensuring that quality care is accessible to all communities.

For more information, visit www.equummedical.com or LinkedIn

Media Contact

Karsten Russell-Wood

Chief Marketing Officer

karsten.russell-wood@equummedical.com

SOURCE: Equum Medical

View the original press release on accesswire.com