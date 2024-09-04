AleaSoft Energy Forecasting says higher weekly average gas prices and increased electricity demand significantly affected electricity prices last week. In all analyzed markets, bar the Nordic market, the weekly average price exceeded €75 ($82. 90)/MWh. Electricity prices rose in all major European markets last week, according to analysis by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. Electricity prices rose on a weekly basis across the Belgian, British, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Nordic, Portuguese, and Spanish markets. The Italian and Nordic markets had the smallest percentage increases at 9% and 22% week ...

