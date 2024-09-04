In response to these rumours, Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports Limited ("Genius Sports") (NYSE:GENI) issued the following statement: "As policy, we do not comment on unfounded and ill-informed rumours. To prevent any further speculation, we can confirm that we are not involved in any discussions of this nature with Kambi."

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

