Rally Provides Bus Rideshare to NASCAR Race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Crowd-powered event travel allows fans of stock car racing to avoid traffic and parking hassles so they can enjoy the thrilling race at one of the nation's fastest and most exciting tracks.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Racing fans can leave traffic and parking worries behind and let Rally do the driving to the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Sept. 7 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.





Rally, the revolutionary Mass Mobility as a Service company, is expanding its bus rideshare service to chauffeur fans to the race from up to 20 locations in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee. Fans can visit Rally's NASCAR Xfinity Series Atlanta race page to easily select a departure location and book a ride to the event.

"Racing fans can Rally to the Atlanta Motor Speedway with fellow fans in the comfort of our high-end buses without the hassles of driving, parking or navigating traffic," said Rally founder Numaan Akram. "We use technology and local operators to provide fans with a round trip from a Rally Point near wherever they are. This way, fans can arrive at the event feeling energized and with no worries about getting home safely."

Rally's crowdsourced bus trips have enabled hundreds of thousands of fans to attend top sports and music events in North America, facilitating almost three million rides in 4,000 cities across 40 states and four countries.

Fans appreciate the amenities on Rally buses, which include TV/DVD systems, restrooms, comfortable seats, and complimentary Wi-Fi. In addition, Rally buses allow fans to bring food and beverages onboard, and fans can store tailgating gear or personal belongings on the buses for safekeeping during the event. Users can download the Rally app and get real-time updates on trip status and bus location to make travel easier.

The Atlanta race will be the third-to-last race of the series and is expected to bring exciting racing as teams seek to nail down a position in the 12-drive Xfinity Series Playoff field. One of the fastest tracks on the racing circuit, the Atlanta Motor Speedway was reconfigured from an oval shape to a 1.54-mile quad-oval in 1997, allowing for more exciting races with closer finishes. In 2021, a multi-million project led to repaving and reimagining the track, increasing the banking from 24 to 28 degrees.

Rally reimagines bus travel and mass mobility with a new era of convenient bus rideshare services, prioritizing affordability, comfort, and environmental sustainability. Rally's concept disrupts legacy business models by networking together thousands of small private bus operators via its technology platform, creating a marketplace that outperforms the competition while also creating business for bus operators.

By encouraging ridesharing, Rally also improves traffic safety and the environment. By converting potential car trips to mass transit, the company has reduced congestion and drunk driving and saved an estimated 144 million lbs. of CO2 to date.

Rally also provides scheduled intercity bus service through its 2021 merger with OurBus, competing with legacy bus companies by applying technology and business innovation. Rally's OurBus brand uses proprietary AI to forecast demand and schedule service through its network of private operators, connecting more than 150 stops in the United States and Canada.

