Versatrim Introduces New Guarantee

Versatrim is proud to announce a new guarantee that ensures timely delivery of all orders.

HENDERSON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Versatrim, a leading provider of floor molding products and resources for residential and commercial projects, offering a diverse selection of high-quality flooring trim and stair solutions with the best lead times in the industry, is proud to announce a new guarantee that ensures timely delivery of all orders. The company's new guarantee states that if an order is not shipped on time, the customer's next order will ship for free.





"Here at Versatrim, we are constantly striving to provide the best products, service and experience for our customers," said Keith Medick, President, and CEO of Versatrim. "We understand the importance of timely delivery for our customers. That is why we are excited to introduce this new guarantee, which demonstrates our commitment to providing exceptional service and ensuring customer satisfaction," Medick said.

The guarantee is simple: if an order is not shipped on the confirmed ship date, based on our standard lead times, the customer will receive free shipping on their next order of equal or lesser value. This guarantee applies to all orders placed with Versatrim, regardless of size or quantity.

"We know how crucial it is for our customers to receive their orders on time, and we want to make sure that they can always rely on us to deliver," said Medick. "With this new guarantee, our customers can have peace of mind knowing that we will do everything in our power to ensure their orders are shipped promptly. Our goal is to make their shopping experience with Versatrim as seamless and stress-free as possible so you can feel confident in your purchase and know that we are always here to support you every step of the way."

Versatrim provides high-quality flooring accessories and exceptional customer service. The company's new guarantee is just one of the many ways it strives to exceed customer expectations and build long-lasting relationships with its clients as they continue to expand their products and services to include "Everything but the Floor!"

Terms and conditions of sale apply. For more information about Versatrim and its products, visit www.versatrim.com or call 1-866-200-8132.

About Versatrim:

Versatrim is an award-winning leader in the flooring industry located outside of Raleigh, NC. Versatrim manufactures, sells, and distributes a complete line of custom coordinated floor moldings and trims for laminate and vinyl flooring. Versatrim's innovative approach to molding solutions, and its ability to coordinate with most of the top colors in the vinyl, luxury vinyl tile, wood plastic vinyl, and laminate flooring industry, has guided it to the forefront as a leading manufacturer of floor moldings. Versatrim's unique offerings include flexible moldings, stair solutions, adhesive and accessories in addition to our core products. Proudly serving customers since 1998.

