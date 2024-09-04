Kolter Homes Southwest Florida Donates Big to Habitat for Humanity Sarasota

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Kolter Homes Southwest Florida has demonstrated its commitment to community support by donating 30+ new natural gas cooktops to Habitat for Humanity Sarasota. This donation, made in collaboration with Habitat ReStore, is part of an ongoing partnership aimed at enriching the lives of local families.

Kolter Homes Southwest Florida Team Donates to Habitat for Humanity Sarasota

The Kolter Homes Southwest Florida team proudly stands behind boxes of brand-new natural gas cooktops, ready to be donated to Habitat for Humanity Sarasota.

These cooktops were originally acquired as a backup supply during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure homes under construction at Cresswind Lakewood Ranch and Artistry Sarasota could be completed on schedule despite supply chain disruptions. Now, they will find new homes through Habitat for Humanity Sarasota.

"Kolter Homes Southwest FL was thrilled to be able to provide these appliances to Habitat for Humanity Sarasota and see them go to good use for a great cause," said Fred Pfister of Kolter Homes. He went on to say, "We love working with Habitat for Humanity Sarasota in many ways, including our team members working on Habitat Sarasota homes during Team builds. This is just another way we can say thank you to the community we love."

The gas cooktops will be made available for sale at Habitat Sarasota ReStore, located at 2095 17th Street, Sarasota, FL 34234, and are expected to sell quickly. The Sarasota Restore raises valuable funds to support their valuable mission of making dreams come true for income-eligible families in Sarasota.

Tonja Rankins, Manager of Habitat Sarasota ReStore, shared, "We appreciate the generous donation from Kolter Homes Southwest Florida. Donations such as this help fuel our mission and our goal by emphasizing … TOGETHER we build! Thank you for choosing us as a charity of choice."

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes has completed 22 projects, delivering over 8,300 residences

Kolter Homes has current investments in 29 projects expected to deliver a total of over 24,900 residences

