12Port Emerges with Easy-to-Deploy Microsegmentation Technology to Enhance Zero Trust Security Strategies

Introducing 12Port Horizon, an agentless platform that allows businesses to quickly segment network workloads, restrict unauthorized traffic, prevent lateral movement, and minimize potential breach damage.

12Port, a pioneering cybersecurity startup, is proud to announce its emergence from stealth mode with the launch of its agentless and easy-to-deploy microsegmentation solution, 12Port Horizon. 12Port's mission is to provide access to enterprise-class security technology to businesses of all sizes looking to improve their security posture and implement zero trust network architectures.

Founded by industry veterans Mark Klinchin and Peter Senescu, 12Port leverages decades of software development and security experience in streamlining the management of complex technologies for modern enterprises. The founders previously co-founded Xton Technology, a privileged access management provider acquired by Imprivata in 2021, and MetaVis Technologies, a leader in cloud information management, acquired by Metalogix (now Quest Software) in 2015.

"With breaches and ransomware attacks in the news daily, organizations are seeking cost-effective and high-value security solutions to halt lateral movement and satisfy zero trust requirements," said Senescu. "12Port Horizon not only meets these requirements but also simplifies the implementation process, making advanced security accessible to all enterprises."

Meeting a Critical Market Need

The cybersecurity landscape is undergoing significant transformation, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud technologies and the rise in sophisticated cyber threats. Businesses are recognizing the increased importance of granular control and real-time visibility in protecting critical assets and mitigating risk.

Microsegmentation has emerged as a critical component of zero trust strategies to reduce attack surfaces by dividing networks into isolated segments, minimizing the impact of potential breaches. Yet, traditional microsegmentation solutions are proving inadequate and often difficult to deploy and manage in today's complex, multi-cloud environments.

Built for modern IT environments, 12Port Horizon addresses these issues while delivering a scalable microsegementation solution. By leveraging an agentless architecture, 12Port Horizon offers unparalleled ease of deployment and monitoring and enforcement of your network microsegmentation policies, ensuring robust protection across your datacenters and cloud platforms.

"We've built a solution that removes the barriers traditionally associated with microsegmentation, making it more accessible, cost-effective, and scalable for organizations of all sizes. Our goal is to empower businesses to protect their critical assets without overburdening their IT teams or budgets," continued Klinchin.

About 12Port:

Founded in 2024, 12Port is dedicated to delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions that address the evolving needs of modern enterprises. The organization provides a network security platform centered on microsegmentation. The software visualizes internal east-west network traffic and segments workloads across physical, virtual, and cloud environments. With a focus on microsegmentation and zero-trust architecture, 12Port aims to provide robust, scalable, and easy-to-deploy security solutions that protect critical assets and data.

