Mittwoch, 04.09.2024
Megachance: Deutsches Analystenhaus sieht bei dieser Aktie fast +100 % Kurspotenzial!
04.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
Panel Built to Expand Primary Facility

Panel Built to Add Office and Fabrication Space to Their Blairsville Facility

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Panel Built, Inc., a leading provider of modular offices, mezzanines, and custom-engineered structures, has announced plans to expand its primary facility, PB1. The expansion will include additional office and fabrication space, allowing the company to better accommodate its rapidly growing workforce and increasing demand for its innovative space solutions.

Panel Built Expansion

Panel Built Expansion

As Panel Built continues to experience significant growth in both personnel and market reach, this expansion marks a critical step in the company's strategic development. The additional space will enable the company to enhance its operational efficiency and continue delivering high-quality products and services to its diverse client base. The expanded facility will also provide a more collaborative work environment for the Panel Built team, fostering innovation and reinforcing the company's commitment to excellence.

"Panel Built has built a reputation for delivering modular solutions that meet the unique requirements of various industries, including commercial, military, government, and industrial sectors. The company's expertise in engineering, design, and installation has made it a trusted partner for organizations seeking efficient and customizable space solutions.

The Blairsville facility expansion is expected to be completed by early 2025. Panel Built is committed to maintaining uninterrupted service to its clients throughout the construction process, ensuring that all projects remain on schedule and meet the company's high standards of quality."

- Mike Kiernan CEO

About Panel Built, Inc.
Founded with the mission "To Solve Our Customers' Space Needs With Excellence And Great Customer Service," Panel Built, Inc. specializes in modular construction, offering a range of solutions from modular offices and mezzanines to guardhouses and cleanrooms. With extensive experience in both public and private sectors, Panel Built is dedicated to delivering space solutions that meet the highest standards of quality, safety, and customer satisfaction.

Contact Information

Elizabeth Satterfield
Marketing Manager
marketing@panelbuilt.com
8006363873

SOURCE: Panel Built

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
