EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Completes $1.9 Billion Equity Investment to Fuel Continued Rapid Development of Hyperscale Data Centers Designed for Density

Represents third financing transaction for EdgeCore in 2024, totaling over $4 billion

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer, owner and operator, today announced the completion of a $1.9 billion capital investment to fund continued development of hyperscale data center space across its portfolio. This is the second EdgeCore capital raise led by Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, acting on behalf of its clients, underscoring the tremendous growth opportunity Partners Group sees for EdgeCore.

The capital raise was significantly oversubscribed and conducted in conjunction with multiple global co-investors, anchored by a sizeable contribution from Partners Group. Investors continue to be impressed by the strength of EdgeCore's assets, its tenured leadership team, as well as the meteoric growth EdgeCore has achieved as a hyperscale provider in the wake of today's AI-induced data center industry boom.

"The financial requirements for building data centers designed to meet the density specifications of artificial intelligence are staggering and demand the right combination of industry expertise and investment," said Lee Kestler, CEO, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. "EdgeCore executed our 2023 forecast well ahead of plan and we are prepared to utilize this $1.9 billion investment to continue meeting the exploding demand for high-density data center space required by our hyperscale customers."

This is the third fundraising transaction for EdgeCore in the last seven months, the first of which was announced in January 2024 and the second in March 2024, bringing the total financial investment in the company to $4.24 billion thus far in 2024.

"Continued growth in market demand has elevated the importance of institutional capital partners that can provide equity capital and debt procurement at scale" said Julie Brewer, EVP of Finance, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. "We are pleased to have the ongoing support of Partners Group, one of the world's leading private markets firms, and look forward to an exciting future as part of their portfolio of companies."

The $1.9 billion capital investment will be applied towards continued expansion across EdgeCore's portfolio, including development of the recently announced data center campus in Culpeper, Virginia.

By the end of 2023, the initial $1.2 billion capital investment made by Partners Group in conjunction with its acquisition of EdgeCore in November 2022 had been fully committed through the expansion and development of data center campuses in Santa Clara, California (January 2023); Ashburn, Virginia (March 2023); Mesa, Arizona (April 2023) and Reno, Nevada (August 2023).

About EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world's largest cloud and internet companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center campuses that are designed for density. Privately held and backed by committed equity, EdgeCore enables hyperscale customer requirements by proactively investing in regions that provide the land and power necessary to support and scale AI and cloud technology. While working thoughtfully with the communities in which we do business, our data center campuses are built at scale to meet key performance specifications, safety metrics and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has data center campuses in five North American markets with plans to expand into new regions in 2024. For more information, please visit edgecore.com.

