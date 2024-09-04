Dispel Launches Enterprise Academy

Earn Dispel certifications, learn best practices, and optimize Zero Trust Engine deployments

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Dispel today announced the launch of the Dispel Enterprise Academy, a comprehensive training platform designed to help organizations maximize the value of their Dispel deployments and earn certifications for users, administrators, and partners.

The Dispel Enterprise Academy offers a range of web-led certification courses tailored for users, administrators, technical support teams, and partners. These courses provide hands-on, in-depth training, covering everything from real deployment demonstrations to best practices in sustaining and debugging Dispel environments. Participants will also gain access to exclusive training materials and detailed step-by-step guides created by the Dispel Operations team.

"With the Dispel Enterprise Academy, customers and partners can now easily earn certifications and reduce onboarding and training timelines-simplifying jobs for administrators and users. In large scale deployments, certifications allow our customers to keep track and remediate any workflow or knowledge gaps and ensure competency baselines across their entire user base," said Fred Chang, Head of Operations at Dispel.

"We developed the Dispel Enterprise Academy to meet the growing demand for specialized training in zero trust environments," said Benjamin Burke, COO of Dispel. "Our goal is to empower our customers and partners with the knowledge and skills they need to confidently manage and optimize their Dispel deployments for fast, simple, secure remote access to cyber-physical systems."

Key courses at the Dispel Enterprise Academy include:

User & Administrator Courses: Focused on the essentials of using and overseeing Dispel deployments.

Technical Support Training: Comprehensive instruction for devops and infrastructure teams on deploying and maintaining Dispel solutions.

Partner Enablement: Equips Dispel partners with the expertise to articulate the value of Dispel's solutions to their clients.

In addition to online courses, Dispel offers private classroom sessions, either remote or on-site, that are custom-tailored to meet the specific needs of each organization. These private sessions are ideal for teams operating in complex environments or at scale, ensuring that training is both relevant and immediately applicable.

The Dispel Academy enables seasonal or sporadic users to revisit training modules to shake out any cobwebs when returning to Dispel dashboards and VDIs. The hands-on walk throughs cover not only what to do in the Dispel platform, but also the why it is important and how it simplifies their day to day lives.

Organizations interested in elevating their cybersecurity capabilities through the Dispel Enterprise Academy can learn more and sign up by visiting https://dispel.com/training

About Dispel

Dispel is a cybersecurity company specializing in secure remote access solutions for industrial control systems and cyber-physical environments. With a focus on implementing zero trust security models, Dispel's technology safeguards sensitive data and ensures the integrity of operational technology systems. The company's solutions are designed to meet the needs of industries where simplicity, security, and efficiency are paramount.

