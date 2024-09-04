Anzeige
04.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
Inovatec Systems: Inovatec's Bob Metodiev to Lead Workshop on Auto Finance Trends at the 2024 Annual CFLA Annual Conference

Inovatec will share the latest technology trends affecting the Canadian car buying experience at CFLA 2024

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Inovatec Systems, a leading provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software, is pleased to announce its participation at the Canadian Finance and Leasing Association (CFLA) Annual National Conference, scheduled for September 10 - 12 at the St. John's Convention Centre in St. John's, Newfoundland.

Bob Metodiev, Head of Business Development, will be presenting a workshop on "Driving Success: Auto Finance Trends & Strategies." Scheduled for September 12 at 3:30 p.m., the workshop will focus on the latest automotive trends and their implications for auto finance including an in-depth discussion of the importance of automation technologies such as Optical Character Recognition (OCR), lead management, deal rehash and multi offers. This workshop will provide valuable insights into how these technologies are reshaping the industry.

Inovatec offers a comprehensive suite of industry-leading solutions, including a loan origination system (LOS), loan management system (LMS), and customer-facing portal. Their end-to-end solutions empower lenders with the tools needed to streamline processes, reduce risk, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth.

"I am thrilled to participate in the annual CFLA Conference and share our expertise on automotive finance trends," said Bob Metodiev. "As the industry evolves, it's important for lenders and dealers to embrace new technologies and strategies to enhance efficiency and meet the changing needs of consumers. Our workshop will highlight help industry professionals navigate this dynamic landscape."

To learn more about Inovatec's cutting-edge solutions for loan origination, loan management, and customer-facing portal systems, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for lenders in the automotive, power sports equipment, and other industries across North America. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing customer requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. For more information, please visit www.inovatec.com.

PR Contact
Wendy Thai
Marketing Manager
marketing@inovatec.ca

SOURCE: Inovatec Systems



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
