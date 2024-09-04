Urijah Faber Launches Flagship Hammer & Nails Franchise Location in Sacramento, California

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Urijah Faber, the legendary Hall of Fame UFC fighter, is thrilled to announce the opening of a flagship Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys in Sacramento, California. This will be the third Hammer & Nails location in the Sacramento area, following the successful establishments in Folsom and Roseville.

Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys

The new Sacramento store, set to be the premier grooming destination, is already under construction in Arden Park next to the Pavilions at 2339 Fair Oaks Blvd. between the new Mikuni and Mendocino Farms. It spans over 2,700 square feet, making it more than twice the size of the existing locations. The expanded space will offer a luxurious and comfortable environment, featuring a range of high-end grooming services including haircuts, straight razor shaves, hand and foot care, and facial treatments tailored specifically for men.

Urijah Faber, renowned for his achievements both inside and outside the octagon, is excited to add Hammer & Nails to his impressive portfolio of business ventures. "I'm incredibly proud to bring Hammer & Nails to Sacramento as our flagship location. Our goal is to provide an unparalleled grooming experience for men in a space that combines comfort, style, and top-notch services," said Faber.

Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys is known for its unique approach to men's grooming, offering a man cave nirvana with dark wood and steel decor, oversized leather chairs, and personal TVs with noise-canceling headphones at each station. This flagship location will also introduce exclusive features and services, setting a new standard for the brand.

The Hammer & Nails franchise, founded in 2013, has been rapidly expanding across the United States, redefining the grooming industry with its focus on a luxury experience for men. The brand prides itself on providing a relaxing and upscale atmosphere where men can indulge in self-care and grooming.

The Sacramento community can look forward to the grand opening event, which will include special promotions, giveaways, and an opportunity to meet Urijah Faber in person. Details of the opening date and event will be announced soon.

For more information about Hammer & Nails and the new Sacramento location, visit https://hammerandnailsgrooming.com/coming-soon/sacramentoca/ or contact Kasey Del Rio.

About Urijah Faber

Urijah Faber is a retired Hall of Fame UFC fighter and entrepreneur known for his successful ventures in various industries, including fitness, apparel, and now men's grooming. His commitment to excellence and innovation continues to drive his business endeavors, making a positive impact on the communities he serves.

About Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys

Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys offers a unique and upscale grooming experience designed specifically for men. With locations nationwide, the brand is dedicated to providing top-tier services in a relaxing and stylish environment. Hammer & Nails redefines men's grooming with its signature man cave ambiance and high-quality services.

Contact Information

Kasey Del Rio

kaseyanndelrio@gmail.com

530-391-0579

SOURCE: Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys

