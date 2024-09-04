Pinnacle Climate Technologies: Heat Hog Portable Propane Heaters Receive New Patents From U.S. Patent Office

SAUK RAPIDS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Pinnacle Climate Technologies, the industry-leading supplier of heating and ventilation products is pleased to announce the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patents No. 12,018,846, D1,030,018, D1,030,988 and D1,036,635 for the Heat Hog® brand (heathog.com) of heating products.

Heat Hog 9,000 BTU Unit for Ice Fishing

An ice fisherman uses the Heat Hog 9,000 BTU unit to keep warm in an ice fishing shelter.

The newly issued patents cover Heat Hog portable propane heaters, which are available in three models, with BTU outputs of 4,000, 9,000 and 18,000, catering to outdoor enthusiasts and individuals seeking easy-to-use, reliable heating options for their outdoor activities such as in the hunting blind, camping or ice fishing.

The only tiltable portable heater allowing you to direct the heat, Heat Hog helps you stay warm and runs on 1-pound propane cylinders or a 20-pound tank, is indoor and outdoor safe, and doesn't require any electricity. Newly patented features include a warming dock in the back allowing you to maximize the fuel use of each cylinder, a curved heating plaque, providing a 33% wider heating area than other heaters, and a tilting feature that allows you to control where the heat goes and command the cold.

Jon Thelen, with a 25-year fishing industry career, expressed his enthusiasm about the product by stating, "Whether talking fishing or in my deer stand, I want and need a heater I can rely on to keep me warm and stand up to the elements. Heat Hog uses virtually every ounce of propane in the can - meaning I have no waste - and on top of that, it has proven durable enough to ride in my sled up the trail to the hotspots and fire right up every time."

Ron Ten Berge, CEO of Pinnacle Climate Technologies, stated, "I am incredibly proud of our team for this outstanding product and genuinely game-changing innovation. Users' experience in the field with it is second to none. We're excited to have more consumers and retailers learn about Heat Hog this fall and winter season."

A recent winner of the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation's For-Profit Innovation Award and developed in Minnesota by those who don't let the cold stop them, the heaters are available at heathog.com and through select retailers. Heat Hog is excited to expand its offering with retailers eager to appeal to consumers whose greatest passions are in the outdoors.

About Heat Hog: Heat Hog is designed by people who know the cold, in the upper Midwest. We build heaters designed to help you stay warm anywhere. Heat Hog is a premium brand developed by Pinnacle Climate Technologies, Inc., a leader in climate solutions (heating, cooling, and ventilation) when it matters most. Pinnacle draws on more than 70 years of experience as we optimize manufacturing efficiency, distribution, and product innovation.

