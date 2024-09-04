Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Continues to Strengthen Wildfire Mitigation Technology Portfolio

Company Receives Fifth Patent and Notice of Allowance for a Sixth

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Camber Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:CEIN) ("Camber" or the "Company") today announced that it received a new patent along with a Notice of Allowance for an additional patent concerning its portfolio of Broken Conductor Protection technologies, which are designed to assist utility companies with wildfire mitigation, public safety and grid resiliency initiatives.

Broken electrical conductors pose a public safety risk due to the possibility of human contact with the conductors and the potential for arcing to ignite wildfires. The Company's technology is designed to detect a broken conductor and de-energize the power line before it touches the ground or nearby equipment, thus reducing the risk of safety hazards caused by a downed, energized power line.

Reducing wildfire risks and ensuring the ability of electric companies to invest in wildfire risk mitigation for the safety of their customers is a top industry priority, as per the Edison Electric Institute.[1]

New & Pending Patent Info.

U.S. Patent No. 12,074,424 "End of Line Protection with Trip Signal Engaging", was issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on August 27, 2024 to the Company's majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Sentinel Technology, LLC, and is in addition to patents previously disclosed by the Company. The Notice of Allowance recently received by the USPTO is regarding patent application No. 17/628,545 entitled "End of Line Protection with Blocking", and the associated patent is expected to be issued in the coming weeks.

Updated Overview of Patents in Wildfire Mitigation & Public Safety Portfolio

The Company's Broken Conductor Protection technology is designed to be an integral component within existing grid protection systems, improving resiliency and reliability, eliminating the need for Public Safety Power Shutdown Programs, and significantly reducing the risk of fires and improving public safety. Learn more about Camber's Broken Conductor Protection Technology at www.camberprotection.com.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc., Camber: (i) provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America; (ii) holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system; and (iii) has a majority interest in: (a) entities with the intellectual property rights to patented and patent pending electric transmission and distribution broken conductor protection systems; and (b) an entity with intellectual property rights to a patented medical & bio-hazard waste treatment system using ozone technology. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

