Qv21 Technologies' fleet management and logistics SaaS solutions to support improved waste-to-resource conversion and sustainability for organizations

AMCS, a global leader of sustainability software for foundational industries, announced today its acquisition of Qv21 Technologies, a leading provider of fleet management and logistics SaaS solutions for short-haul, bulk commodity transportation, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2009 in Austin, Texas, Qv21 Technologies enables short-haul and bulk commodity trucking companies of all sizes to increase operational visibility and improve overall efficiency. With their mission of enabling Logistics Without Barriers, Qv21's powerful solution, The LogisticsFramework (TLF), streamlines business processes from order to invoice. Backed with robust data management, workflow automation, and analytics capabilities, Qv21 ensures organizations are in complete control of their operations while boosting their savings and profit margins.

The innovative fleet management and logistics solutions by Qv21 Technologies, along with its North American footprint and focus on bulk material transportation, are highly complementary to the AMCS Platform, benefiting customers of both organizations. The acquisition empowers AMCS to expand the capabilities of the AMCS Platform, enabling resource-intensive industries to achieve their sustainability goals faster, more efficiently, and profitably.

"Qv21 Technologies has consistently offered innovative solutions built for short-haul, bulk commodity transportation companies, enhancing operational excellence for leading organizations, including those in the waste and recycling sectors," said Jonathan Currie, CEO, Qv21 Technologies. "Qv21's commitment to 'Logistics Without Barriers' boosts efficiency and profitability for transporters. Beyond the opportunities for business expansion, our partnership with AMCS further strengthens this pursuit of operational excellence for our clients and accelerates our collective vision for greater sustainability."

This acquisition paves the way for several synergistic opportunities to be realized, specifically aiding organizations in the long-haul transport of bulk commodities that can support a more circular economy vision. Materials that were previously considered waste and destined for landfill sites can now be effectively directed towards reuse or recycling facilities. With Qv21, AMCS can provide organizations with a solution for a more structured, efficient approach to resource utilization and improved waste management, translating to meaningful progress toward their sustainability goals.

"The strategic addition of Qv21 Technologies signifies a crucial advancement for AMCS, reinforcing our position at the forefront of Performance Sustainability," explained, Jimmy Martin, co-founder and CEO, AMCS. "This partnership provides tremendous opportunities, specifically for companies engaged within bulk material transportation, to reach their sustainability goals faster. The features that Qv21 brings to the table serve to enhance our capabilities at AMCS, strengthening our ability to support our clients' drive towards enhanced resource management, greater efficiency, sustainability, growth, and profitability."

AMCS' Performance Sustainability Suite is the operating system for foundational industries that makes sustainability and profitability possible. The suite manages the running of day-to-day operations such as contracts and pricing, logistics and transportation, materials and resources, health and safety, and sustainability intelligence. The AMCS Performance Sustainability Suite drives growth and profitability, optimizes efficiency and safety, powers corporate sustainability initiatives, and prepares businesses for the circular economy and the future. With AMCS, businesses can improve performance and scale more easily, enabling foundational industry professionals to leave the planet in a better way than they found it.

About Qv21 Technologies

Founded in 2009, Qv21 Technologies is an industry-leading SaaS company specializing in Transportation Management Systems for short-haul, bulk commodity transport. Dedicated to building cloud-based tools, Qv21 supports transporters, carriers, and commodity buyers in navigating industry challenges.

Qv21 Technologies' flagship solution, The LogisticsFramework (TLF), increases operational visibility and streamlines business processes, from order to invoice. As a committed technology provider to trucking companies of all sizes, Qv21 makes increasing savings and profit margins achievable, restoring control of operations back to the organization. Learn more at www.qv21.com

About AMCS

At AMCS we are focused on Performance Sustainability enabling resource-intensive industries to boost sustainability and profitability. Built on decades of experience, our purpose-built software solutions are designed by people who understand your business, providing practical solutions for the resources, waste, recycling, transportation, manufacturing, and utilities industries.

Headquartered in Ireland, and with offices in Europe, the USA, and Australia, AMCS is a global market leader with over 1,300 mission-driven team members. The combined expertise of our team allows AMCS to deliver innovative solutions and extensive insight, helping customers to drive growth and achieve lasting success. As a trusted global partner, we work with 3800 customers in more than 80 countries delivering digital solutions that create meaningful and measurable impact by increasing customer satisfaction, enhancing sustainability, and boosting margins.

At AMCS, we're ready to innovate with you deploying our experts, processes, and technology to drive your business forward and prepare you for success in a more sustainable, net zero carbon future. Learn more at: www.amcsgroup.com

