Digital Science unveils Papers Pro: Revolutionizing scholarly research with advanced AI-powered features

New AI features enable users to easily discover and engage with research articles

LONDON, Sept. 04, 2024, an AI-enhanced premium version of its acclaimed reference manager, Papers.



As part of the ReadCube suite of literature solutions, Papers Pro is designed to make researchers and students more productive in their daily tasks by integrating cutting-edge AI tools to transform how they discover, organize, read, annotate, share and cite research materials.

Search and discovery has always been a core part of the Papers workflow. The launch of Papers Pro introduces new search capabilities, powered by Dimensions, one of the world's largest linked research databases, to help researchers find relevant content faster than ever before, including AI querying capabilities.

Papers Pro also includes a host of advanced AI-based features, enabling users to craft better search strategies, create natural-language-based filters, uncover insights, and bridge knowledge gaps with unprecedented ease in a private environment. The new AI Assistant allows for seamless interaction with articles stored in the user's library. The new Chat with PDF capability is also integrated within the Dimensions web experience.

"Papers Pro is set to redefine how researchers and small teams interact with scholarly content," said Robert McGrath, Co-founder & CEO of ReadCube. "By seamlessly integrating the power of Dimensions search with rich AI-driven workflow capabilities in Papers Pro, we're empowering users to work smarter, faster, and more effectively. The AI Assistant and AI-powered search available via Papers Pro make it easier than ever to conduct in-depth analysis, spot trends, and explore unfamiliar fields in a private and secure way across all your content in your library."

Dr Daniel Hook, CEO of Digital Science, said: "We believe that research is the most powerful instrument humanity has at hand to make society better for all. While the potential of AI is widely acknowledged, it is not yet embedded into research processes, and for this to be done responsibly careful thought is needed. At Digital Science, our approach has been to augment existing workflows with AI while ensuring end-to-end transparency - so the user can check and see what is happening at every stage. Given the importance of reproducibility and integrity across all research, researchers have to be able to trust their tools, not only aim for greater efficiency."

Tailored solutions for researchers

The completely refreshed interface reflects considerable user research and feedback. Every detail has been carefully considered in how to improve Papers Essentials and extend what's possible with Papers Pro, enhancing each stage of the research workflow through a powerful, intuitive user experience.

Key features include:

Intuitive interface - new design makes navigation through the library and discovery tools faster and more intuitive

new design makes navigation through the library and discovery tools faster and more intuitive The AI Assistant - Chat with PDF feature helps spot trends and identify research gaps

Chat with PDF feature helps spot trends and identify research gaps Enhanced search - with access to data spanning more than 150 million publications through Dimensions

with access to data spanning more than 150 million publications through Dimensions Expanded file type storage - securely store and sync a variety of file formats, not just PDFs

securely store and sync a variety of file formats, not just PDFs Enhanced collaboration- up to 15 shared libraries, among teams of up to 25 with transferable seats



Professor Lisa Janicke Hinchliffe:

"I found that, not only did the Papers AI save me a great deal of time by providing me with an overview annotated with links to specific sections of the text, it also often alerted me to places in the text where my topic of interest was conceptually discussed without the use of the specific keywords I would have searched. Most valuable to me is that Papers operates outside the confines of a particular content platform. Acquire or make a PDF, add it to your Papers library, and the text can be interrogated."

Discover in Dimensions, Chat in Papers Pro

A simple yet powerful new Chat with PDF feature integrated with Papers Pro extends the discovery experience in Dimensions. Once an article has been discovered in Dimensions, the user can click to engage Papers Pro AI features to chat with the PDF in order to:

Screen papers quickly

Get specific answers to detailed questions

Accelerate insights



Papers Pro with AI Assistant, alongside Dimensions and its Chat with PDF function, are available immediately. Dimensions users who don't yet have a Papers account can set up a 30-day trial to experience all that Papers has to offer.

Sign up for a free 30-day trial of Papers Pro or click on Chat with PDF from within Dimensions to try the integration with Papers.

About Papers by ReadCube

Part of Digital Science, ReadCube is a leader in scalable literature management solutions enhancing research driven teams by transforming the way scholarly literature is accessed, organized, reviewed, shared, and monitored. Information overload and outdated workflows can impede progress and grind innovation to a halt. ReadCube's adaptive literature management solutions, including Papers reference manager, have helped millions of individuals and organizations get back to the breakthrough work that matters most. Visit papersapp.comand follow ReadCube on LinkedIn.

About Dimensions

Part of Digital Science, Dimensions is among the world's largest linked research database and data infrastructure providers, re-imagining research discovery with access to grants, publications, clinical trials, patents and policy documents all in one place. dimensions.ai. Follow @DSDimensionson X and LinkedIn.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands - Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, OntoChem, Overleaf, ReadCube, Scismic, Symplectic, and Writefull - we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit digital-science.comand follow @digitalscion X or on LinkedIn.