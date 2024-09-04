Avania the leading global MedTech clinical research organization (CRO) providing product development, market access, and clinical contract research services today announced the appointment of Jason Monteleone as president and CEO, effective September 2, 2024. Monteleone succeeds Sapna Hornyak, who had served as president and CEO since 2019. Under Hornyak's leadership, Avania developed a strong, integrated global MedTech platform, which Jason will further enhance through growth initiatives, deeper therapeutic specialization, and innovation to solidify Avania's position as a leading MedTech CRO.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240904978746/en/

Jason Monteleone, newly appointed president and CEO of Avania. (Photo: Business Wire)

With over 25 years of experience in the CRO, medical device, and life sciences sectors, Monteleone brings deep expertise in driving growth, innovation, and operational excellence. From 2017 until 2021, Monteleone was CEO of Clinipace, a global midsize CRO, where revenue increased 65% under his tenure before being acquired by dMed in April 2021. While chief financial officer at Theorem Clinical Research, a global midsize CRO focused on pharmaceutical and medical device studies, revenue and head count doubled before being acquired by Chiltern International in September 2015. Most recently, Monteleone served as president of Ancillare, a global provider of ancillary supplies and equipment for clinical trials.

Additionally, Monteleone is a board member and audit chair for the Drug Information Association (DIA), the leading global multidisciplinary life science membership association driving collaboration in drug, device, and diagnostic development in pursuit of a healthier world. Monteleone founded Pivotal Financial Consulting, advising investors and companies in clinical research on acquisitions, growth strategies, and innovation. He was also director of finance at VIASYS Healthcare, a publicly traded medical device company, before its acquisition by Cardinal Health and merger into CareFusion.

"I am honored to join Avania and lead this exceptional team at such an exciting time in our industry," said Monteleone. "Avania partners with some of the world's most innovative companies in numerous therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neurology, orthopedics, and aesthetics to name a few. The privilege to assist our customers in developing life-changing products for patients is the reason we are passionate about what we do, driving us to innovate, collaborate, and deliver excellence in every project."

Todd Pope, chairman of Avania's board, added, "I look forward to working closely with Jason as he leads Avania to continue making a positive impact for our customers, employees, and the MedTech community. The executive team and board are excited about the future as we bring Avania to the forefront of innovation and operational excellence."

Edouard Pillot, partner and co-head of Astorg Mid-Cap, the majority shareholder in Avania, remarked, "We are excited to welcome Jason as Avania's new CEO. His exceptional track record of driving growth and operational excellence, combined with his experience in scaling businesses, make him the perfect leader for Avania's next phase. With deep expertise in the CRO and MedTech industries, Jason will drive innovation and deliver distinctive solutions for our customers. We look forward to seeing Avania create long-term value for its stakeholders under his leadership."

About Avania

Avania is a leading, global full-service contract research organization focused on the management of clinical studies for medical devices, IVDs, biologics, and device-drug combination products internationally. Avania supports products from the first-in-human phase through the post-market phase with the same customized approach. When you need to advance your medical technology, it takes Avania. Avania's vision is to be your trusted global partner in the evolution of your medical technology from innovation to commercialization to improving patient health and well-being.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240904978746/en/

Contacts:

Holli Kroeker

+1 308-338-2358

pr@scorrmarketing.com

Jasmine Saba

+1 214 418 3201

jasmine.saba@avaniaclinical.com