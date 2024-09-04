Bitdefender Security for Creators Offers Comprehensive Protection Against YouTube Account Takeovers, Spear-Phishing Attempts, Malware, and Other Major Cyber Threats Targeting Digital Content Producers

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today unveiled Bitdefender Security for Creators, a service specifically designed for digital content producers, online creative professionals and social media influencers who are prime targets for account takeovers, fraud, and other cybercrimes. Initially the new offering protects YouTube accounts with additional platform support such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and others to follow.

In the 2024 Consumer Cybersecurity Assessment Report, based on an independent global survey of over 7,000 consumers, nearly a quarter (24.3%) experienced a security incident over the last 12 months with 44% of those incidents relating to fraud and 42% phishing attempts. In addition, there are now over 64 million content creators on YouTube alone according to Social Blade analytics.

Attacks on content creators and online influencers have surged alongside the growing accessibility of deepfake technologies, posing a significant threat to their livelihood and hard work they have invested. Cybercriminals are drawn to user accounts with established followings and trust, using them to amplify the reach and impact of malicious campaigns. Bitdefender researchers found that a hijacked account had amassed over 3.8 billion views, while several compromised channels had millions of fans, emphasizing urgency of the threat.

Cybercriminals hack accounts leveraging poor security practices and/or malware delivered via phishing, text messaging or other means. Once compromised, they move quickly to take full control changing passwords (locking out account owners), modifying content and associated webpages, and re-directing follower attention to unknowingly participate in scams or clicking malicious links to spread malware. Regaining control of a compromised account is challenging, and by then, considerable damage may have already occurred.

Bitdefender Security for Creators safeguards content channels and social media accounts from takeovers and supports Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Set-up takes a few moments and connects to both content channel and owner. Once activated, Bitdefender continuously monitors for anomalous behaviors on channels and scans owner devices (computers, tablets, mobile) for phishing emails, malicious URLs, files, and malware sending alerts in real-time.

Key Features and Benefits

24/7 YouTube Account Monitoring and Protection -Bitdefender Security for Creators monitors YouTube accounts for unusual behavior such as mass deletion of videos, alterations to account name, profile changes, channel description modifications and other indications of account take over. Alerts are sent to the channel owner as soon as an incident is detected.

Advanced Hacking Prevention Bitdefender Security for Creators protects content owners from threats such as zero-days, spyware, ransomware, malicious links, infostealer malware and other threats specifically targeting user login credentials and sensitive data that would give cybercriminals an easy path for account takeover. Protection extends across desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile devices.

Powerful Anti-Phishing Protection - Sending fraudulent emails and texts to content owners and influencers with promise of lucrative partnerships or attractive sponsorship opportunities is a key cybercriminal tactic and becoming harder to catch with the naked eye because of Large Language Model (LLM) AI. Bitdefender Security for Creators employs AI-driven anti-phishing technology that automatically flags phishing, smishing, and scam attempts based on language context.

Team Plan Option Bitdefender Security for Creators is perfect for expanding channels with both internal and external collaborators. It extends robust security features to your entire team, including video editors, graphic designers, and members with access to your accounts. This helps ensure everyone involved in the content creation process is fully protected.

Account Recovery Assistance In the event of an account takeover, Bitdefender Security for Creators offers a step-by-step guide to quick recovery that includes removing the malicious actor and regaining access to the account.

"Cybercriminals target YouTube, online influencers, and other popular platforms to exploit the trust content owners have built, gaining access to millions of followers to expand the reach of their malware and scam campaigns. A single breach could erase years of content and established reputation," said Ciprian Istrate, senior vice president of operations, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender. "Bitdefender Security for Creators is the first comprehensive security solution that guards content, online channels, and owner integrity around-the-clock."

Availability

Bitdefender Security for Creators is now available for new and existing customers. For more information or to purchase visit https://www.bitdefender.com/en-us/consumer/security-for-creators.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

Trusted. Always.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240904999446/en/

Contacts:

Steve Fiore

Bitdefender

1-954-776-6262

sfiore@bitdefender.com