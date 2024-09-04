Bloomfield, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2024) - Alliance Advisors, a global shareholder communication and advisory firm, today announced the acquisition of Kei Advisors, a prominent investor relations advisory firm based in Buffalo, New York. This acquisition marks Alliance Advisors' third strategic move advancing its investor relations business, further expanding its presence and capabilities across North America.

Founded on principles of excellence and client-centric service, Kei Advisors has built a strong reputation in the investor relations industry. Its wealth of experience and commitment to delivering exceptional client outcomes align seamlessly with Alliance Advisors' vision of creating a cohesive and powerful entity through strategic growth. This integration follows the successful acquisitions of LHA and irlabs, enhancing Alliance Advisors' ability to deliver comprehensive and effective strategic advisory support to its clients.

Joe Caruso, CEO of Alliance Advisors, stated, "We are excited to welcome Kei Advisors to the Alliance Advisors family. This acquisition demonstrates another key step in our strategy to expand and strengthen our investor relations practice. Deborah Pawlowski, founder of Kei, has built an exceptional IR practice and Kei's expertise and reputation will significantly enhance our capabilities and broaden our reach, enabling us to deliver even more value to our clients."

Deborah K. Pawlowski, Founder of Kei Advisors, commented, "These are exciting times for Kei as we join forces with Alliance Advisors and its investor relations business. This expanding organization is full of high-quality, experienced talent that can deliver informed, strategic advice for public and private corporations to engage with the capital markets, attract the investment community and build shareholder value. I am looking forward to being a part of the team!"

About Alliance Advisors

Headquartered in the U.S., Alliance Advisors provides strategic shareholder and investor advisory services to over 1,000 public companies operating in major capital markets around the world. Leveraging extensive intelligence and relationships across the global investor community, its team of professionals provides the guidance and execution for companies to achieve their complex corporate governance and shareholder communication objectives. For more information visit: www.AllianceAdvisors.com.

Alliance Advisors is a global leader in investor relations and strategic advisory services, providing innovative and tailored solutions to public companies worldwide. With a focus on enhancing shareholder value, Alliance Advisors partners with clients to navigate the complexities of the capital markets.

About Kei Advisors

Kei Advisors is an investor relations, business advisory and leadership coaching firm that has developed a sophisticated methodology, the Pinnacle Value Process, to help client companies create optimum shareholder value. Kei's approach helps to close the information value gap that often exists between the market's perception of a company's value and the value provided through its strategic competence and operational effectiveness. Kei cultivates managements and directors' credibility and relations with investors and analysts while developing value-enhancing strategies for addressing capital needs.

Kei's process, which is customized to clients' needs, effectively allocates resources to achieve recognition by the capital markets of the intrinsic value inherent in the organization while providing metrics for evaluating progress and achievement.

Media Contact:

