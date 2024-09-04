INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: The Battery Show Anticipates Bold 14th Year with Detroit Debut in the Automotive Capital of the World

New additions include specialized pavilions, bonus conference track on Emerging Applications, LG Energy Solution Vertech keynote and the inaugural welcome party.

The Battery Show, North America's largest and most comprehensive event dedicated to advanced battery manufacturing and EV technology returns for its highly anticipated Detroit launch this year on October 7-10 at Huntington Place. Detroit, home to industry titans Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, boasts a rich legacy in automotive and battery technology that is unparalleled. Setting the stage for the evolution of the automotive industry and the future of electric and hybrid vehicles, Detroit now hosts The Battery Show North America, the most expansive event for the advanced battery and EV tech community.

In celebration, The Battery Show delivers its most substantial expo to-date, spanning four full days of education and access to trailblazing industry leaders, the world's most innovative battery technology thinkers and key association partners such as SAE International, Volta Foundation and the Electric Drive Transportation Association. More than 1,200 exhibitors will convene including Dupont, 3M, Nordson, Parker Lord, Siemens and more.

"Detroit is the epicenter for all things American automotive including home to the next frontier of manufacturing, EVs and batteries. The foundation for innovation that Detroit holds makes it the ideal backdrop for The Battery Show to continue to expand in both size and significance for years to come," remarks John Lewinski, VP, Informa Markets Engineering. "Leading companies from all around the world will come together to connect and learn what's new here in the North American market, finding new ways to innovate, build and enhance sustainability on the path to a cleaner energy future."

Content spanning all facets of electric vehicles, automotive and batteries will be available to take a deep dive into emerging research, case studies and trends.

The conference includes five education tracks covering Battery Development, Battery In-Use, EV Development, EV In-Use and for the first time ever, the introduction of the new Emerging Applications track, featuring topics like stationary energy storage, heavy duty applications and aviation electrification. Opening the expo, Tristan Doherty, Chief Product Officer of LG Energy Solution Vertech, will present the keynote on stationary energy storage and advanced battery manufacturing. Additionally, Leaders' Roundtable discussions will address critical issues ranging from the transition of lithium as a specialty chemical, now a global commodity, to the implications of the upcoming presidential election for the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as the battery supply chain.

Two brand new pavilions have also been added, the Lead Pavilion and Recycling Pavilion, offering attendees the latest innovations and solutions from suppliers across the battery supply chain. The new pavilions will be joining the Germany and United Kingdom Pavilions, dedicated to specific international areas of focus highlighting industry leading exhibitors from these regions.

Last year, Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison of Detroit provided opening remarks to The Battery Show, emphasizing Detroit's impact on the on the future of transportation energy, noting:

"When we think about mobility and sustainable energy, we think about the city of Detroit being the heart of innovation and the heart of the automobile, that is where we put America on wheels. Now with the transition of carbon-based combustible engines and moving towards battery powered clean energy, this is what it's really about. The future of mobility is really about clean energy so I could not be more excited to have this national battery convention at the heart of Detroit."

"For more than 120 years, Detroit has been the leader in automotive innovation. Cars wouldn't be cars, and the future of sustainable mobility wouldn't be possible without Detroit," says Claude Molinari, President and CEO, Visit Detroit. "The rapid growth of The Battery Show and its move to Downtown Detroit's Huntington Place is a testament to our region's innovative capacity and this event's power to drive the industry forward. Visit Detroit looks forward to the continued partnership and growth of the premier global battery event."

To further commemorate the move, a Welcome to Detroit opening night party will be hosted, entitled: An Electrifying Evening in the Motor City. The evening will include local tastes and sounds with a live performance from The Jerry Ross Band, marking The Battery Show's new chapter in the spirit of Downtown Detroit.

To register to attend North America's largest gathering point for the battery industry, The Battery Show North America 2024, please visit thebatteryshow.com.

