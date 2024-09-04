Sweden's Enerpoly has ambitious plans to make its 6,500m2 plant the center of global and European zinc-ion battery innovation. It is aiming for final capacity of 100 MWh annually by 2026. From ESS News Swedish zinc-ion battery cell technology specialist Enerpoly has opened a large-scale factory in northern Sweden. The 6,500m2 facility is a significant development in Enerpoly's ambitions to make Europe a manufacturing powerhouse for zinc-ion cell technologies. The plant will boost Enerpoly's ongoing co-development of market-ready battery products with clients, as well as enable the company to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...